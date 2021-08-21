‘Not the answer’, ‘A fraud’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam 24-y/o after Stoke City loss

Nottingham Forest were beaten by Stoke City this afternoon after putting in a poor performance at the Bet365, with Chris Hughton’s side bottom of the Championship.

Whilst the Reds were only defeated by a single goal, they lacked an attacking threat and failed to register a single shot on target against the Potters.

Of course, that’s a problem with the team, but one man who didn’t take his chance to impress was Joao Carvalho. The Portuguese playmaker starred for Forest as they won in the cup earlier this month and he was handed his first start of the season in Staffordshire.

However, it was a tough afternoon for the ex-Benfica man, as he struggled to get involved in the game and had little impact on the team in the final third.

Most fans have wanted to see Carvalho given a chance in the team but they weren’t pleased with him today. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Carvalho – The polar opposite of Yates. All the tools and no engine. If he had the application he could be wonderful, but he can’t even finish 90 minutes. #NFFC — Mariknackered (@mariknackered) August 21, 2021

I see Carvalho was the revelation most of the #nffc fans expected @SarcasticForest — Matthew Geeson (@adadgaming75) August 21, 2021

We do seem to be dog dirt and Carvalho is not the answer #NFFC — Philip Watts Design (@PhilWattsDesign) August 21, 2021

Thanks for coming Carvalho, at least you’ve proven why even the bench is too good for you #nffc — Red Dog (@RedDogNF) August 21, 2021

Now can fans stop calling carvalho to start. He is not the answer #NFFC — Liam Evans (@liamevansnffc) August 21, 2021

Carvalho is a fraud and our fans are cringe for chanting his name and Sabris name #NFFC — David Cunliffe (@Wookiedave) August 21, 2021

Carvalho looking useless against a non-League Two side #nffc — Rich Nazzaro (@its_notrich) August 21, 2021