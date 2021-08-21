Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Not the answer’, ‘A fraud’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam 24-y/o after Stoke City loss

Nottingham Forest were beaten by Stoke City this afternoon after putting in a poor performance at the Bet365, with Chris Hughton’s side bottom of the Championship.

Whilst the Reds were only defeated by a single goal, they lacked an attacking threat and failed to register a single shot on target against the Potters.

Of course, that’s a problem with the team, but one man who didn’t take his chance to impress was Joao Carvalho. The Portuguese playmaker starred for Forest as they won in the cup earlier this month and he was handed his first start of the season in Staffordshire.

However, it was a tough afternoon for the ex-Benfica man, as he struggled to get involved in the game and had little impact on the team in the final third.

Most fans have wanted to see Carvalho given a chance in the team but they weren’t pleased with him today. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


