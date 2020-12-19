‘Not that bad,’ ‘Still going to lose 2-0’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans discuss XI v Coventry

Sheffield Wednesday take on Coventry City this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship in what is a big game for the Owls.

Tony Pulis’ men are struggling to say the least at the bottom of the table at the moment and are currently 13 points off of the Sky Blues, who they will consider relegation rivals.

Clearly, then, they need to try and peg them back a little bit and hope to make ground on the likes of Wycombe and Derby County this weekend.

It will be tough, though, with negative headlines around wages doing the rounds earlier this week and it remains to be seen how the players are going to respond.

Pulis, then, has named his XI for this one and this is how the Owls are lining up:

📋 Here's how we line-up v Coventry #SHWCOV — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 19, 2020

Let’s take a look at how the Owls’ support has reacted to the starting XI, then, as they prepare for this 3pm kick-off…

Play Rhodes and Brown — Fraser Boyd (@FraserBoyd1) December 19, 2020

Finally a keeper who can command his defence — Mr Hollow (@Hallows_99) December 19, 2020

Actually not that bad. Still going to lose 2-0 though — ozzy (@_oswfc) December 19, 2020

Westwood — Billy (@Billyglover8_) December 19, 2020

3 defensive midfielders on top of back 5 at home = dour — Glen McKay (@wiz1989) December 19, 2020

About as good as it gets at the minute personally it’s the negative tactics killing us at the minute — Dave Woodward (@DaveWoodward11) December 19, 2020

Same team same results 🤦🏼‍♂️🤮 — Peter Travis (@PeterTravis7) December 19, 2020