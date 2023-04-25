Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie has admitted that he is currently only focusing on helping his side end the 2022/23 campaign on a positive note amid interest from Bristol City.

A report from the BBC last weekend revealed that the Robins were in advanced talks with Aberdeen over a move for McCrorie.

It is understood that if a deal is finalised, City will pay the Scottish outfit a fee of around £2m for the 25-year-old.

McCrorie's current contract at Aberdeen is set to run until 2026.

During the current campaign, the midfielder has featured for the Dons on 39 occasions in all competitions.

The Scotsman's latest appearance for Aberdeen came during their clash with Rangers last weekend.

Goals from Liam Scales and Bojan Miovski secured a 2-0 win for the Dons in this particular fixture.

What has Ross McCrorie said about his future amid interest from Bristol City?

After being linked with a move to Ashton Gate, McCrorie has opted to address his current situation at Aberdeen.

Speaking to Football Scotland, McCrorie said: "I am just focusing on Aberdeen right now.

"I still have three years left on my contract at Aberdeen.

"I just signed a new one last year and days like Sunday are terrific.

"I really enjoyed it.

"I don't really take too much notice or interest in that.

"I think that if we are doing well at Aberdeen we have plenty of boys attracting interest and it just goes to show you how well we are doing this season."

McCrorie later added: "I am not talking about me leaving.

"I am an Aberdeen player and I am proud to be an Aberdeen player, it's days like today it is a real honour, especially when I got to captain the side, we have the man [Graeme] Shinnie back in a couple of days as well.

"When I look at this team, it is excellent, the best team I have had at Aberdeen and I am enjoying every minute, I am loving it here."

Will Bristol City be able to get a deal over the line for McCrorie this summer?

McCrorie's comments are understandable as by focusing on the remainder of the season, he could help Aberdeen clinch a third-place finish behind Rangers and Celtic.

The Robins will be hoping to make a breakthrough in terms of negotiations with the Dons in order to prevent the possibility of being dragged into a battle for the player's signature by another club this summer.

While it may take McCrorie some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has yet to feature at this level, it would not be at all surprising if he eventually goes on to excel in a City shirt.

In the 31 league matches that he has participated in for Aberdeen this season, McCrorie has made 1.1 tackles, 2.5 clearances and 35.4 passes per game and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.79.