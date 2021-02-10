‘Not surprised’, ‘What did we expect?’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react as decision is made over 25-year-old

Harry Toffolo will be missing for three games after Huddersfield Town’s attempt to get his ban reduced was dismissed by the FA, the club confirmed.

The Terriers drew 1-1 with the Hatters at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon, and in second half stoppage time Toffolo went in to a 50-50 challenge with opposition midfielder Glen Rea after mis-controlling the ball initially.

Toffolo’s tackle didn’t look too reckless at first glance, and it didn’t appear that the left wing-back lunged in or tackled with two feet.

However on looking at a replay the 25-year-old seemingly slipped which led to the studs of his left boot being up in the challenge, which led to his dismissal.

The Terriers appealed the decision with the FA on the basis that they did not feel as though the offence warranted a three-game ban for ‘serious foul play’.

The FA though did not agree and now Toffolo – who is a key part of Carlos Corberan’s system – will now miss the next three league encounters against Wycombe Wanderers, Middlesbrough and Swansea City.

Every Championship game is tough but there are some seriously challenging clashes on that run, and Huddersfield will be much weaker without the left-sided player.

Terriers fans have been reacting to the news on social media to a mixed response, with some unimpressed with the FA but others surprised that the club even bothered to appeal due to the actual tackle – check out some of the responses below.

Totally predictable. Dont know why we bother. Town never get these decisions reversed. The pile-on of pundits saying it was a definite red didnt help. — Dave Herbert (@DaveHerbert3) February 10, 2021

We should be able to appeal yellows that should be red for other players , never a red no consistency at all a typical national league ref playing dress up !! — ⅅᎯᏇℕℐ 💋 (@divadawni) February 10, 2021

What' a supprise. Clear red card pic.twitter.com/EROeb08UGL — Tony (@TonyUpNorth) February 10, 2021

Obviously as it was a clear red card in today's game. What did we expect? — Lee Morris (@Leemorris__) February 10, 2021

Why the hell are we appealing an obvious red card? Yes he slipped but it’s still a stone wall red card. — tastybowl (@tastybowl) February 10, 2021

Not really surprised but given Luton should have had a red for a similar challenge, nobody surprised at the lack of consistency in this league — Matthew Johnson (@matthtfcjohnson) February 10, 2021

Jaden Browns time to step up now — jack (@jack70407639) February 10, 2021

Rightly so, it was a red — Liam Dyson (@LiamDyson10) February 10, 2021

Disgrace ref — Nicholas Nicky Ng (@nickyng0629) February 10, 2021

Can’t believe we even appealed it. Obvious red card. https://t.co/EWPBDJJKFx — Terrier1987cas (@Terrier1987cas) February 10, 2021

It was a red card. A rather unnecessary appeal. https://t.co/4S8pLDKJ9x — Charlie (@CharlieJ_1986) February 10, 2021