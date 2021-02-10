Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Not surprised’, ‘What did we expect?’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react as decision is made over 25-year-old

Harry Toffolo will be missing for three games after Huddersfield Town’s attempt to get his ban reduced was dismissed by the FA, the club confirmed.

The Terriers drew 1-1 with the Hatters at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon, and in second half stoppage time Toffolo went in to a 50-50 challenge with opposition midfielder Glen Rea after mis-controlling the ball initially.

Toffolo’s tackle didn’t look too reckless at first glance, and it didn’t appear that the left wing-back lunged in or tackled with two feet.

However on looking at a replay the 25-year-old seemingly slipped which led to the studs of his left boot being up in the challenge, which led to his dismissal.

The Terriers appealed the decision with the FA on the basis that they did not feel as though the offence warranted a three-game ban for ‘serious foul play’.

The FA though did not agree and now Toffolo – who is a key part of Carlos Corberan’s system – will now miss the next three league encounters against Wycombe Wanderers, Middlesbrough and Swansea City.

Every Championship game is tough but there are some seriously challenging clashes on that run, and Huddersfield will be much weaker without the left-sided player.

Terriers fans have been reacting to the news on social media to a mixed response, with some unimpressed with the FA but others surprised that the club even bothered to appeal due to the actual tackle – check out some of the responses below.


