‘Not surprised that they’re willing to let him go’ – Birmingham City man preparing for St Andrew’s exit: The verdict

Sam Cosgrove is being lined up for a loan move to Shrewsbury Town, according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

The Birmingham City striker moved to St Andrews during the January transfer window for a fee of £2million, but struggled to really make an impact during the second half of the season.

Cosgrove made just 12 appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side, failing to score in the process.

As a result he’s being lined up for a loan switch to the League One club as he looks to find his feet in the English game, but is it a surprise that Birmingham are allowing the player to leave?

The team at FLW have their say…

Jacob Potter

I’m not surprised that they’re willing to let him go.

He’s struggled to replicate the strong showings in front of goal that he had with Aberdeen, and so it’s probably the best move for all parties involved for him to head out on loan this season.

With Chuks Aneke arrived at Birmingham in the summer, it would have only pushed Cosgrove further down the pecking order in Lee Bowyer’s plans.

I am surprised to see him dropping into League One though, as I think he’d be worth a punt for a few teams in the Championship.

Birmingham’s loss could be Shrewsbury’s gain this season, as they look to challenge for promotion into the second-tier.

It’s the right call to loan Cosgrove out this summer though.

George Harbey

I’m not surprised at all to be honest.

Cosgrove’s goal record in Scotland was impressive for Aberdeen, but things just haven’t worked out for him so far at Birmingham and perhaps is in need of a fresh start.

Lukas Jutkiewicz is the type of player who is always going to be important under a manager like Lee Bowyer, and links with Nottingham Forest’s Lyle Taylor refuse to go away either.

By sending Cosgrove out on loan to League One rather than offload him permanently, this gives Blues the chance to look at how he does in a competitive league and perhaps give him a reprieve next season.

It’s a decision which suits both parties.

Sam Rourke

I am surprised but at the same time I’m not.

Initially when Birmingham secured the signing of Cosgrove from Aberdeen I was expecting him to kick-on at St Andrew’s and become a real focal point in the Blues’ attack.

He has all the physical qualities that suggest he could adapt to life in the Championship whilst arrived off the back of a prolific stint in Scotland with Aberdeen, but for one reason or another it’s not quite worked out for him in the Midlands.

Perhaps the presence of Lukas Jutkiewicz in that Blues team has dented Cosgrove’s starting chances, with Juke possessing very similar attributes to Cosgrove.

Though, a loan move and a fresh start in League One could be just what he needs to rejuvenate his career and hel him re-find the sort of success he showcased north of the border.

I do fancy him to impress at League One level, and it will allow Bowyer and Birmingham to get a closer look at him in action before making a decision on is future at St Andrew’s next suummer.