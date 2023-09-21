Carlton Palmer has rued Middlesbrough's poor start to the current Championship season - with the former England international criticising the Riverside outfit at both ends of the pitch.

No wins in their first seven games incredibly sees the north-east outfit at the bottom of the second-tier standings, which is a far cry from last season where they went on an outstanding run under Michael Carrick. The Manchester United legend took Boro from fourth-bottom to fourth in the division, and at one point it seemed as though they would upset the apple cart to stay ahead of Sheffield United by leapfrogging the Yorkshire outfit to second place and a Premier League spot.

But they failed to progress past the play-off spots, which saw the departure of star Chuba Akpom, who won the Championship Player of the Year, to Ajax. And with other departures, it has left Carlton Palmer ruing the decisions of the club and Michael Carrick's future.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Middlesbrough's current issues?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer couldn't hide his concerns at how Middlesbrough had fared this season - but he believes that it is not for the reasons that many would've expected.

“Michael Carrick needs to do something defensively," Palmer started.

“Middlesbrough have been poor, conceding 14 goals. Only Rotherham and Southampton have conceded more in the Championship; but losing the goals that Archer and Akpom provided is a big blow.

“In seven games they’ve only scored five goals. Of course, there’s no guarantee that Akpom would’ve repeated his goal scoring feat again this season, as his history tends to suggest that last season was a one-off, and Middlesbrough had to take the money on offer.

“It is a disappointing start to the season, but I’m not surprised given the poor transfer window they had."

Why are Middlesbrough struggling up front?

It's fairly obvious to see why Middlesbrough aren't having much luck in the final third. Akpom scored 28 goals last season, whilst Archer bagged 11 goals in just 20 Championship games in the second half of the campaign - which means that the duo scored more than Wigan Athletic did in 22/23.

But with the duo departing, Boro have failed to adequately replace the goals they shared between them, and that's mainly down to recruitment. New signing Emmannuel Latte Lath has not shown much promise leading the line, whilst last season's third-choice Marcus Forss has been promoted to first-choice up front - and Josh Coburn simply isn't ready just yet to become a proper option in the second-tier.

Latte Lath and Forss have only scored one goal between them, and that means they are the current top scorers in the side after a dreadful start to the campaign for the Riversiders.

For context, they have the worst attack alongside Sheffield Wednesday in the division, which won't be enough to keep them up over the coming weeks. They'll need to sign an attacking talent in January in a bid to switch up if their current signings don't impress heading into the winter months.