Carlton Palmer is not surprised by prospective new Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle’s stance on Neil Warnock.

According to Alan Nixon, the expected new Terriers owner is hoping to convince the 74-year-old to remain with the club into next season.

Warnock arrived in February with the objective of keeping the team in the Championship, which he succeeded in doing so.

Huddersfield finished 18th in the table, nine points clear of the relegation zone, earning Warnock a lot of praise for his work with the club.

Carlton Palmer is unsurprised by Huddersfield’s desire to hold onto the veteran coach.

However, he is unsure that Warnock will want to take on the role on a more permanent basis.

The former midfielder has suggested that it would be a real coup if they could keep him on board, but that he expects Warnock to turn down any advances.

“I’m not surprised Huddersfield’s new owner Kevin Nagle wants Neil Warnock to continue his role as first team manager,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Given what he achieved last season, nothing short of absolutely fantastic.

“Neil does what Neil does.

“Very, very good manager and knows how to win football matches.

“However, Neil has made it clear that the full-time job is not for him.

“So it remains to be seen whether they can persuade him to change his mind and do a season or maybe keep him on in a part-time advisory role to the new manager.

“Maybe that’s something Neil might not want to do because he’s always been his own boss, but I’m sure that Huddersfield will look at every avenue to keep Neil at the football club.”

What next for Huddersfield Town?

If Warnock is not going to agree to remain on as manager then Huddersfield need to get moving on appointing a long-term successor to the role.

The club has gone through too many managerial appointments in the last 12 months and need to find a more permanent solution to bring some stability back to the club.

That the ownership situation hasn’t been resolved yet does put the club on the backfoot slightly as they are losing ground on their rivals in the transfer market.

A clear plan needs to be put in place for what the new owners want the team to look like in the future, to try and avoid needing emergency interim managerial stints from the likes of Warnock in the future.