Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Not surprised at that’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s omission as team news emerges

Published

31 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up their first win of the Championship season as AFC Bournemouth visit the City Ground this afternoon.

The Reds tasted defeat on the opening day of the season, losing 2-1 to Coventry City at the CBS Arena last Sunday.

But a midweek win over Bradford City in the first round of the Carabao Cup raised the spirits, heading into this afternoon’s clash at the City Ground.

AFC Bournemouth travel to the East Midlands also looking to record their first win of the new season under Scott Parker.

Chris Hughton has named changes to the side which beat Bradford in midweek.

There is a debut for Jordi Osei-Tutu at left-back, with the natural right-back joining on loan from Arsenal earlier this week.

Ryan Yates and Jack Colback reclaim their places in midfield, whilst Philip Zinckernagel joins Joe Lolley and Brennan Johnson in attacking midfield.

Up top, Lyle Taylor leads the line, with Lewis Grabban back amongst the bench having been missing through a period of self-isolation against Coventry.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the side…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Not surprised at that’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s omission as team news emerges

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: