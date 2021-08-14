‘Not surprised at that’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s omission as team news emerges

Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up their first win of the Championship season as AFC Bournemouth visit the City Ground this afternoon.

The Reds tasted defeat on the opening day of the season, losing 2-1 to Coventry City at the CBS Arena last Sunday.

But a midweek win over Bradford City in the first round of the Carabao Cup raised the spirits, heading into this afternoon’s clash at the City Ground.

AFC Bournemouth travel to the East Midlands also looking to record their first win of the new season under Scott Parker.

Chris Hughton has named changes to the side which beat Bradford in midweek.

There is a debut for Jordi Osei-Tutu at left-back, with the natural right-back joining on loan from Arsenal earlier this week.

Ryan Yates and Jack Colback reclaim their places in midfield, whilst Philip Zinckernagel joins Joe Lolley and Brennan Johnson in attacking midfield.

Up top, Lyle Taylor leads the line, with Lewis Grabban back amongst the bench having been missing through a period of self-isolation against Coventry.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the side…

Okay, really..? Yates and Colback… Non creativity And Lolley over Mighten, so no speed… Good luck, Forest with another CH tactic of boring sit back football!

👊🏻⚽️🔴⚪️ — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) August 14, 2021

Not sure Yates and Colback deserve to be in front of Tyrese — Brian Flindall (@Brian_Flindall) August 14, 2021

Not being funny lads but why on Earth is lolley starting — Foxy. (@foxynffc) August 14, 2021

Yates and colback. Sigh — Nffc-boxing (@BoxingNffc) August 14, 2021

Once again: what has Carvalho gotta do, man😭😂 — Jeff Stelling🎙 (@FoodAndFifa99) August 14, 2021

Okay that will do me — J☔️ but nice🙂 (@champagneuzi) August 14, 2021

Lolley offers nothing, Mighten gets dropped. Makes sense. — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) August 14, 2021

Imagine thinking Mr Boring would start Carvalho or any of the youngsters who impressed on Wednesday – he’s so predictable😂 He only played those players on Wednesday to give the other players a rest – he’s not bothered how well they play — LoyalRed21 (@LoyalRed21) August 14, 2021

Not surprised at that; still concerned Yates + Colback in centre won't cut it against better opposition midfielders. — Rimal 🏁 (@_Rimal) August 14, 2021