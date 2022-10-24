“Not sure whether I would want that” – Norwich City fan pundit reacts as Championship boss emerges as potential Smith replacement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City have lined-up former player Russell Martin as their number one target to replace Dean Smith if their results do not improve in the coming weeks, according to The Sun.

Following a rough start to the 2022-23 Championship season after relegation from the Premier League, the Canaries went on a nine-match winning run in the league and were victorious in seven of those contests.

Such is the volatility of the second tier of English football though at times, Norwich’s form has since spiralled, with three defeats and a draw since their sharing of the spoils against Reading on October 4.

They could have recorded a first win since the very start of October this past weekend when they went 2-0 up at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United very early on in the first half, but they ended up succumbing to a comeback from the hosts, with the contest ending 2-2.

Smith is now under pressure due to recent results, and Martin, who is now Head Coach of Swansea City and a former player of Norwich between 2010 and 2018, playing 308 matches, is the one that looks likely to be approached should the club reach the end of the line with their current manager.

Even though Martin’s tactical style is one that is much admired, FLW’s Canaries fan pundit Zeke Downes is skeptical of a potential appointment of the former Scotland international – mainly because it could sour the relationship with the fanbase if it doesn’t work out.

“I wouldn’t be against having Russell Martin as our next manager, but there’s always a risk with ex-players that if it doesn’t go well, then their reputation is then tainted, and I’m not sure whether I would want that,” Zeke said.

“But, he looks like he plays nice football and it’s the sort of style that a lot of us would want to see, so it’s obviously a risk, it’s a risk that might pay off and I think that he would be up for the opportunity to be our manager.

“So, it could happen in the future – I don’t think it will happen yet, we will probably have another manager between him (and Smith) and hopefully it’ll work out.”

The Verdict

Martin is going to constantly get linked to other jobs – not only because of his attractive style of play but also the fact he is now doing well at Swansea.

His tactics have always been kept a close eye on as they are quite unique for EFL standards, and whilst it’s taken a while for his Swansea side to get used to them, they are flourishing now.

Due to his long-serving time at Carrow Road as a player, Martin will almost certainly be a fan-favourite to make a return to the club and potentially replace Smith, as his own tenure hasn’t gone too well so far.

It’s perhaps too soon to be considering a change, but if the opportunity arises then it’s going to be very hard for Martin to turn down.