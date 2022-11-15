“Not sure whether he is the right fit” – Wigan Athletic fan pundit reacts as ex-Everton coach linked as Richardson replacement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wigan Athletic‘s search for a new manager has seen them turn to Duncan Ferguson, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Latics parted company with Leam Richardson just weeks after he signed a contract extension, with results in the Championship spiralling to the point where the Greater Manchester outfit were languishing in the relegation zone.

They got back on track under caretaker boss Rob Kelly with a 2-1 victory over Blackpool on Saturday, but the Bahrain-based ownership are searching far and wide for Richardson’s successor on a permanent basis, and are apparently talking to Ferguson.

The 50-year-old departed Everton over the summer after a number of years working as a first-team coach, and with managerial ambitions of his own he is searching for his first job as a number one.

The big weekend Wigan Athletic quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 What year were Wigan founded? 1912 1922 1932 1942

There is now a strong chance that the fiery Scotsman could be the man to enter the dugout next at the DW Stadium, but FLW’s Latics fan pundit Adam Pendlebury is concerned that he may not be the right fit for the club.

“Obviously he’s got little bits of managerial experience as a caretaker at Everton – obviously a strong character, but not sure whether he is the right fit for Wigan Athletic in my view,” Adam said.

“He lacks that sort of permanent experience, certainly lacks Championship experience, from memory I can’t recall him actually playing in the Championship, so I’m not sure about him to be honest.

“The market is quite volatile at the moment in terms of who we are going to get as the new manager – Duncan Ferguson isn’t for me, and I don’t think he’s for the majority of Wigan fans.

“That said, if he does come in we will clearly support him and hope that he can use some of his contacts that he has to bring in some players in the January market.”

The Verdict

Ferguson was reportedly close to landing the Middlesbrough job until Michael Carrick was appointed, and you get the feeling he will inevitably start his managerial career in the Championship at some point.

Wigan though looks to be a tough job – they were picking up points earlier on in the season, especially away from home, but it has all dried up now and that is what led to Richardson being dismissed.

Ferguson theoretically could be the kind of man to come in and give the current squad a kick up the backside – we have seen managers come in and give players an immediate lift in the past without having to make wholesale changes.

There is the worry that Ferguson lacks that managerial nous though and getting his first job at the age of 50 does seem pretty late – but stranger things have happened in football.