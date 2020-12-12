Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

'Not sure what he's done to earn a start' – Many Derby County fans react to emerging team news

Published

9 mins ago

on

With a takeover of the club still not completed, Wayne Rooney remains in temporary charge of Derby County as they host Stoke City at Pride Park.

The purchase of the Rams by a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family has been in the works for months, and fans had expected it to have been signed and sealed by now.

But we can assume that because of those delays, Rooney has stayed managing the team alongside Liam Rosenior, with Steve McClaren above them in a technical director role.

England’s all-time leading scorer has taken himself out of the team in the meantime, and it’s reaped rewards as the Rams are unbeaten in the last four games, however just one of them was a victory and that came away at Millwall.

The Rams will be looking to climb out of the relegation zone following a goalless draw away at Brentford, and Rooney has made a few alterations to the line-up.

Max Bird replaces Graeme Shinnie in the engine room, Nathan Byrne and Lee Buchanan return to the defence in place of Curtis Davies and Craig Forsyth and Tom Lawrence is back in for Duane Holmes.

Many Derby fans think it’s a solid team but there are some that are not happy with the inclusion of Lawrence, who has flattered to deceive this season.

Check out some of the County fans’ reactions from Twitter below.


