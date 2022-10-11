“Not sure that he’s the right fit” – West Brom keen on Wigan Athletic manager to replace Steve Bruce: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson is a contender to fill the managerial vacancy at West Bromwich Albion, according to Football Insider.

The Baggies are looking for a replacement for Steve Bruce, who was relieved of his duties on Monday morning following a wretched start to the 2022-23 Championship season.

A plethora of names have been linked with the job – experienced individuals such as Sean Dyche and Chris Wilder and more up-and-coming coaches such as Carlos Corberan and Michael Carrick – and the latest to be in the frame is Richardson.

The 42-year-old was Paul Cook’s assistant for a number of years at Accrington, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan before landing the interim manager position at the Latics in 2020, which was then followed by being appointed on a permanent basis.

Richardson led Wigan to the League One title last season and after 12 matches in the Championship, Wigan currently sit in 16th position with 16 points to their name, having gained the majority of their points away from the DW Stadium.

Would Richardson be a good appointment at The Hawthorns though? Let’s take a look and see what the FLW team think…

Ben Wignall

Even though he’s had a very good time of things at Wigan, I believe that Richardson may have a tough time of things at West Brom if he were to make that particular move.

Some individuals seem very suited to a particular club, and I feel as though Richardson has that bond with Wigan that may not be able to be replicated elsewhere.

There are plenty of ego’s in the West Brom dressing room that need to be gotten to grips with, and whilst Richardson has plenty of experience of being in a dressing room, he will not have dealt with the kind of money and wages that some at the Baggies will be on.

Whilst there’s no denying that Richardson is quite clearly a good manager, I am not sure that he’s the right fit right now for West Brom.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Richardson has managed to completely transform Wigan’s fortunes during his time at the DW Stadium, it is hardly a surprise that he has become the latest individual to be linked with the vacancy at West Brom.

After guiding the Latics to safety in the 2020/21 campaign, Richardson exceeded all expectations by overseeing a successful push for promotion last season.

Given that he has already demonstrated this season that he possesses the tactical nous to secure positive results at this level, Richardson could be the ideal successor to Steve Bruce.

Having managed to get the best out of Wigan’s players, the 42-year-old will be confident in his ability to replicate this feat at Albion if he is handed over the reins at The Hawthorns.

Marcus Ally

It could be a good appointment in terms of taking the Baggies away from the relegation shake-up, but it is hard to justify why you get Richardson in to target promotion to the Premier League.

The 42-year-old has performed extremely well in the dugout for Wigan Athletic for over two seasons now, but the underlying numbers did not really back up their league title triumph last term and right now they are only doing enough to keep their heads above water in the Championship.

This would not be an inspiring appointment, Richardson appears to be a good coach and may go on to turn the Latics into a competitive top half outfit in the second tier in the coming seasons, but with the level of investment in the squad at The Hawthorns they should be bringing someone in who seems more capable of taking them back to the top-flight.

Carlos Carvalhal may have the required swagger.