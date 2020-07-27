‘Not sure it makes much sense’ – Arsenal eye up deal for EFL player: Is he needed? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to 90min.

The Bees shot-stopper has been a regular for Thomas Frank’s side in the Championship this term, and has caught the eye with some impressive performances.

Brentford are currently in the play-offs, and will be hoping they can overturn a one-goal deficit against Swansea City in their second-leg of the tie.

Raya saved a penalty from Andre Ayew in the first-leg, and will be hoping he can play his part in their promotion bid this season.

His long-term future with the Bees remains unclear though, with both Arsenal and Manchester City reportedly keen on a deal to sign the Spaniard.

It is also claimed that Brentford would be willing to discuss an agreement for Raya and the interested parties, but only if their valuation of £10million is met.

But do Arsenal need to sign Raya, with Arteta already having strong options between the posts?

We discuss….

George Harbey

I’m not sure whether they actually do, to be honest.

Emiliano Martinez has been excellent since coming into the team in Bernd Leno’s absence, and he will be hopeful of retaining that number one spot heading into next season.

If he is unable to do so, though, then Leno will be in goal, and he was very impressive before picking up his injury at Brighton following the season’s resumption.

If one of the pair were to leave this summer, though, then Raya would be a very decent back-up option. He’s an excellent shot-stopper and is comfortable with the ball at his feet, and he’s probably a decent option for the Premier League really.

Right now, though, I’m not sure it makes much sense.

George Dagless

I can’t see this.

Bernd Leno has been one of the club’s best players this season and since his injury Emiliano Martinez has done an exceptional job too.

They have got two fine goalkeepers there and I don’t think they need Raya.

Raya is good enough to be playing regularly at a high level, he doesn’t need to be sat on the bench at a club like Arsenal, not getting a look-in.

Alfie Burns

A lot is going to depend on who Arsenal place faith in as their No.1 next season, as if Leno or Martinez leave the club, a new ‘second choice’ goalkeeper is going to be needed.

Raya would be a good option, but I’d question whether he’d be willing to make the move to Arsenal to play as a back-up goalkeeper.

He’s done really well with Brentford this season and could still win promotion to the Premier League, so surely he’d rather stay there as No.1?

Of course, you can’t deny that Arsenal is an attractive move and if there’s a chance of regular games, it becomes something of a no-brainer.

However, I don’t see those games, which means I don’t see Raya making the move.