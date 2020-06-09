‘Not sure if this would work’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as 46-year-old confirms managerial interest

Former Birmingham City striker Kevin Phillips has confirmed that he is interested in replacing Pep Clotet at the end of the season.

The 46-year-old played over 80 games for Birmingham during a three-year stay at St. Andrew’s between 2008 and 2011, scoring 22 goals across all competitions.

Since retiring from the game, Phillips has endured coaching stints at Leicester City, Derby County and Stoke City, and is now keen to get into management.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Phillips has set his sights on the managerial job at Birmingham City, amid big news coming out of St. Andrew’s on Monday afternoon.

Birmingham announced that Pep Clotet will be leaving the club at the end of the season to “explore other coaching opportunities”, after spending one year at the helm of Blues.

There are likely to be several experienced managers on fans’ lips to replace Clotet, preferably those with a promotion to the Premier League from the Championship on their CV.

Phillips, though, has confirmed that he wants to take charge of Blues ahead of next season, as he looks to take his first steps into management.

He said: “I would be interested. I have always said I want to get into management, it’s a club I loved playing for and I will always have an affiliation with it.”

Blues look set for a mid-table finish this season, with the club currently sitting 16th in the Championship table.

They have a platform to build on for next season, then, but is Phillips the right man to take Blues forward? Here, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions to Phillips’ admission…

Knew one ex player would be interested. Reminded me of when Jose Dominguez wanted it a while back 😂#bcfc — Jak_Collier (@Jak_Collier) June 8, 2020

Master plan is get Poch and give him 1 billion pound over 4 seasons and relocate ourselves to Bridlington and build a 92,609 capacity stadium up in Yorkshire have friendlies against alien teams from the galaxy & start an intergalactic tournament be pioneers & win pren in 4 years — King Of Ink Land ~ “The Extreme Body Artist” ® (@King_Body_Art) June 8, 2020

Not sure if this would work, KRO — Billy Bond (@Bilybond) June 8, 2020

I’d love it — Dean William Smith (@DeanWSmith79) June 8, 2020

Tin of salmon is going to apply — kevin (@kevin88738417) June 8, 2020

Great player for us, but we don't need someone who has zero management experience. We aren't for a first timer right now. — KJ Reilloc (@KReilloc) June 8, 2020

He has a fair set of coaching badges tbf, he needs his first club soon as — Connor Thompson (@connorbcfc94) June 8, 2020

No thank you — K C (@KCol2000) June 8, 2020

Lol — HighgateBrummie (@HighgateBrummie) June 8, 2020

He needs some managerial experience behind him first 🌎🏐 — Danny ENGLISH 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌍🏐🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 KRO (@bluesmandan) June 8, 2020