‘Not sure if this would work’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as 46-year-old confirms managerial interest

Published

10 mins ago

on

Former Birmingham City striker Kevin Phillips has confirmed that he is interested in replacing Pep Clotet at the end of the season.

The 46-year-old played over 80 games for Birmingham during a three-year stay at St. Andrew’s between 2008 and 2011, scoring 22 goals across all competitions.

Since retiring from the game, Phillips has endured coaching stints at Leicester City, Derby County and Stoke City, and is now keen to get into management.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Phillips has set his sights on the managerial job at Birmingham City, amid big news coming out of St. Andrew’s on Monday afternoon.

Birmingham announced that Pep Clotet will be leaving the club at the end of the season to “explore other coaching opportunities”, after spending one year at the helm of Blues.

There are likely to be several experienced managers on fans’ lips to replace Clotet, preferably those with a promotion to the Premier League from the Championship on their CV.

Phillips, though, has confirmed that he wants to take charge of Blues ahead of next season, as he looks to take his first steps into management.

He said: “I would be interested. I have always said I want to get into management, it’s a club I loved playing for and I will always have an affiliation with it.”

Blues look set for a mid-table finish this season, with the club currently sitting 16th in the Championship table.

They have a platform to build on for next season, then, but is Phillips the right man to take Blues forward? Here, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions to Phillips’ admission…


