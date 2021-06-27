‘Not sure I’d be paying that’ – Sheffield Wednesday name their price for attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are demanding a fee of £5million for the sale of Josh Windass this summer, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has claimed.

Windass scored nine goals and provided five assists in 41 league appearances last season, but was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from the Championship to League One.

That has seen a number of Championship clubs linked with the 27-year-old this summer, although it now seems he will not come cheaply.

According to this latest update, Wednesday now want £5million for the attacker, which is said to be putting the likes of Millwall and Birmingham off a move.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Windass’ contract with Wednesday, although the club do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

So is £5million a fair price for Wednesday to demand for Windass? We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Toby Wilding

This feels like a rather risky stance for Sheffield Wednesday to take in my opinion.

It is hard to see many Championship clubs being willing to pay that fee for Windass when there are likely to be cheaper options out there, particularly after what has been such a challenging year for clubs financially.

Wednesday of course, know that as much as anyone, so the fact they could be pricing themselves out of a sale here, feels like it risks costing them some useful funds that could be rather important at this moment in time.

You also wonder whether there could be some frustration from Windass if he feels like he is being priced out of a move back to the Championship, which also risks creating an unwelcome distraction in the Hillsborough dressing room.

As a result, I do wonder whether reducing their demands here to a more affordable amount for other clubs, could be a sensible move from Wednesday.

Phil Spencer

I think that Sheffield Wednesday might be pushing their luck a little bit here.

There’s no doubt that Josh Windass enjoyed a good season from a personal point of view last term, meaning that it’s no surprise that he’s attracting such interest.

Is he worth £5million at present? I doubt it.

The Owls are in a precarious financial situation with the ongoing situation around player wages and so I don’t think that the club can afford to price themselves out of such a deal.

Paying their staff has to be the priority and if that means accepting a lower fee than they’d ideal like then so be it.

Ned Holmes

I think there are better forwards out there for £5 million but if that’s what he is worth to Wednesday right now, then there can be no arguing with that.

It might frustrate the player if he’s desperate to move back to the Championship but looking at the Owls depleted squad, you understand why they value Windass so highly at the moment.

His dynamism could be vital for them in League One, while the step down to the third tier may just see him fire in goals.

£5 million is a lot of money for Windass and I’m not sure I’d be paying that if I were any of the clubs interested but he may just be worth that to Wednesday – particularly if he can play a part in getting them back to the Championship.