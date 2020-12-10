Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Not sure he’s worth it’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as 29-year-old’s future emerges as talking point

Published

4 mins ago

on

Anthony Knockaert gave Nottingham Forest a lift upon his introduction to the action last night, as the Reds lost 2-1 to Norwich at Carrow Road.

The winger came on in the 71st minute as Forest were trailing by a goal to nil, and two minutes later, his cross-cum-shot nestled in the bottom corner.

Forest were to concede moments later through a deflected Emi Buendia strike, but Knockaert was undoubtedly their biggest bright spark and biggest attacking threat.

Knockaert probably hasn’t shown what he’s all about since joining Forest on loan from Fulham, but the winger has been one of their standout performers in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old will be hoping to impress even further in the coming games, as Forest weigh up a permanent move for the wide-man.

Forest have an option to buy Knockaert from Fulham when his loan expires next month, and Forest fans have been debating whether to sign him or not.

It remains to be seen how much Forest would have to pay, but Fulham paid £10million to sign him last season, which perhaps gives a hint.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans have had to say…


