‘Not sure he’s worth it’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as 29-year-old’s future emerges as talking point

Anthony Knockaert gave Nottingham Forest a lift upon his introduction to the action last night, as the Reds lost 2-1 to Norwich at Carrow Road.

The winger came on in the 71st minute as Forest were trailing by a goal to nil, and two minutes later, his cross-cum-shot nestled in the bottom corner.

Forest were to concede moments later through a deflected Emi Buendia strike, but Knockaert was undoubtedly their biggest bright spark and biggest attacking threat.

Knockaert probably hasn’t shown what he’s all about since joining Forest on loan from Fulham, but the winger has been one of their standout performers in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old will be hoping to impress even further in the coming games, as Forest weigh up a permanent move for the wide-man.

Forest have an option to buy Knockaert from Fulham when his loan expires next month, and Forest fans have been debating whether to sign him or not.

It remains to be seen how much Forest would have to pay, but Fulham paid £10million to sign him last season, which perhaps gives a hint.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans have had to say…

Not sure he’s worth it when we could potentially e looking at younger wingers in lower leagues who are yet to reach their peak and potentially make us more money in the future eg that dembele at Peterborough — Harry Oldroyd (@HarryOldroyd3) December 10, 2020

Not been impressed, he perfectly sums Forest up, we’ll never stump up when players are in form but we’ll happily pay stupid wages on a deal which suits the player towards the end of their career. Best days are gone and we see it all the time. #nffc — Dave Ball (@d_p_ball) December 10, 2020

In a more attack minded side yes but not in ours — I NeedADream-Y1choir (@castusthered) December 10, 2020

Either extend his loan deal or bring in another winger on loan with view to buy #NFFC — Dave⭐️⭐️ (@dj_zotov) December 10, 2020

Save ya money. — ⭐️🌳⭐️🇬🇧 (@TrickyTreesDave) December 10, 2020

Not a chance for me. Though he scored last night, in the games prior he’s been the epitome of players having no desire to turn this slump around. Looks like other sides have had the best out of him & as we aren’t competing at the top, he isn’t that arsed about giving his all. — Ben (@BenNFFC2002) December 10, 2020

YES. — Jonathan Krause (@JonathanKrause) December 10, 2020

You cant deny that hes not putting his all in. Yes hes sulky but he runs and runs. In a better team he could have had a few assists as well. Still a good age, but depends on the fee I suppose — Adam Whale (@Forest_Chat) December 10, 2020

Yes. Brilliant player. He’s been a bit hit and miss so far, but in general he’s a match winner — Kendo (@AndrewKendrick7) December 10, 2020