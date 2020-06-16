‘Not sure he’s the ideal Ben White replacement’ – Leeds United eye swoop for soon-to-be free agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly one of a string of sides interested in Nurnberg’s Patrick Erras, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

The 25-year-old, who is a defensive midfielder by trade but is comfortable at centre-back, has made 82 appearances for the Bundesliga 2 side since his debut in 2015 but now looks set to leave the club.

According to German outlet FussballTransfers, Erras will not sign a new contract with Nurnberg and is attracting attention from clubs in Germany and England.

The report claims that Brentford, QPR, and Leeds are all interested in the German, adding that the lure of Premier League football could make the Whites a tempting option in the summer.

But would he be a good signing for Leeds and do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their verdicts…

George Dagless

He could be.

He’s a holding player and if Leeds want to get in another one to challenge Kalvin Phillips then this is where the story is perhaps coming from.

Marcelo Bielsa likes to have two players for each position and with Adam Forshaw’s injury issues occurring again this season, perhaps the Argentine is looking at further midfield options.

Erras is available on a free in the summer and so that makes him a potentially attractive deal but Leeds must weigh up if he’ll be good enough for the Premier League, if they go up.

Several sides are looking at him in England and in Germany according to reports, though, and so he seems to have something about him – though I would suggest Leeds might end up looking elsewhere to be honest.

Jacob Potter

I’m not sure he’s the ideal Ben White replacement.

If Leeds are to win promotion into the Premier League this season, they’ll need to be targeting players that have experience of playing in the top-flight.

Erras is currently playing his football in the second tier in Germany, which hints to me that he might not be ready to make the step up to the top-flight next season.

Mistakes will definitely be punished in the Premier League, and Leeds can’t afford to take a chance on players that aren’t proven in English football, so it would be a risky move to sign him.

On the other hand though, Bielsa will have a list of targets, and given the success of the signings the Leeds boss has made, you have to trust his judgement.

Sam Rourke

Erras looks like he’d be a solid addition for Leeds.

He’s been a regular for Nurnberg this season and has the ability to operate in a central defensive midfield role, whilst is just as adept slotting in within the back four.

The 25-year-old’s versatility would prove very useful to Marcelo Bielsa and his Leeds side, with the club set to lose the influential Ben White in the summer upon his loan expiration from Brighton.

Of course, whether Erras would be a guaranteed starter at Leeds remains to be seen, but his performances in the Bundesliga 2 suggest he has the qualities to perform consistently.

If Leeds didn’t manage to achieve promotion to the Premier League, I could see Kalvin Phillips leaving so Erras would have a much clearer pathway to the first-team in that instance.

But for me, this transfer strikes me as a being an addition where the player is utilised here and there, with his versatility being his overriding strength.