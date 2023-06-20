This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

The footballing public were shocked on Monday when it was announced that Darren Moore had left his position as Sheffield Wednesday by mutual consent.

Just three weeks after he led the Owls back to the Championship via the League One play-offs, Moore has exited Hillsborough, with hints over a disagreement with owner Dejphon Chansiri over the transfer policy this summer.

Moore will likely not go straight back into work as there are not many managerial vacancies out there, although one job that is still open is that of Leeds United.

What is the latest on Leeds United's search for a new head coach?

The Whites have now appointed a temporary replacement for outgoing sporting director Victor Orta in the form of Nick Hammond, but they still don't have a manager.

Many names have been linked, including Scott Parker, Daniel Farke and now Patrick Vieira, but could United be tempted to talk to Moore as well having managed both Wednesday and West Brom in the Championship.

Would Darren Moore be a good appointment for Leeds?

The FLW team have given their view on a potential move to Elland Road for Moore - here's what they had to say...

Declan Harte

Moore’s time at both West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday have shown that he is a smart coach that deserves better opportunities.

Leeds would be a great next step after the success he enjoyed at Hillsborough and would be a great test of his managerial acumen.

Bringing Leeds straight back up won’t be as easy as some may think.

It is going to be a very competitive promotion battle this year, so it will be a risk for Moore to take on this kind of role if offered.

But the Yorkshire club could do a lot worse than to appoint the 49-year-old.

James Reeves

He has proven his credentials in stabilising clubs after relegation, being sacked by West Brom despite sitting fourth in the table in their first season back in the Championship before rebuilding Sheffield Wednesday in League One and leading them to promotion.

Moore's recruitment is outstanding which would make him appealing to Leeds and there is no doubt he has done a decent job at all of his clubs, but there would be concerns over his tactical ability.

Wednesday's performances over the season half of the season were poor and the decline in form which saw them miss out on the top two also raises question marks.

Moore definitely deserves to be included in the conversation for Championship vacancies, but I'm not sure he would be the right man for Leeds at this point.

Ben Wignall

Moore is clearly a good manager, but Leeds are looking to be more ambitious and shouldn't really have Moore in their sights.

They have promotion winners in Scott Parker and Daniel Farke on their list and managers such as Patrick Vieira who have been in the Premier League, and these will probably be a better fit for the squad that Leeds will have.

Moore ticks the box of having some Championship experience, but the Leeds job may be too big for him right now with the credentials he has on his CV.

Therefore, they should steer clear of the ex-Wednesday man and carry on with their search to find Sam Allardyce's successor in the pool they're already looking in, although if Swansea City don't land Michael Duff then Moore could be a decent fit there.