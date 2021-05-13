Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

'Not sure about this', 'Really talented' – These Norwich City fans react as deal for attacker finalised

Published

8 mins ago

on

Norwich City have confirmed that they have completed the signing of Kenny Coker from Southend after the youngster impressed on trial.

The 17-year-old had made his debut for the Shrimpers back in February, and he went on to play five games for the club as they dropped out of the Football League.

His ability caught the eye of the Canaries though, with the striker joining for a trial before the end of the season. And, he clearly impressed, as the newly-promoted side announced his arrival on their official site this afternoon.

The update explained how Coker will initially join up with the U18s, with his challenge to progress through the ranks, like many have done at Carrow Road.

As you would expect, the news went down well with the majority of Norwich supports, who wished the youngster well as he prepares for the big move.

Here we look at some of reaction to the news from Twitter…


