Andrew Omobamidele has emerged as a potential transfer target for Sheffield United.

According to The Star, the Blades are keeping tabs on the centre back ahead of the transfer window opening later this summer.

Would Andrew Omobamidele be a good signing for Sheffield United?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Irishman would be a good addition to Paul Heckingbottom’s squad…

Adam Jones

I think he could be a very good signing for the Blades for the long term.

With Ciaran Clark, Jack O'Connell and Kyron Gordon all departing, the Blades are certainly in need of addressing their central defence.

It just remains to be seen whether they can afford him within their limited budget. I fear they won't be able to but that could be a blessing in disguise considering his inexperience.

They need someone who can step up to the plate and be an asset in the Premier League straight away - and it remains to be seen whether the Norwich man can do that for United.

But the Blades also need to look at the bigger picture and bring in additions who could be useful for the long term - and Omobamidele would fit into that category.

Chris Gallagher

I'm not sure about this one.

There's no doubting that Omobamidele is a very exciting young player, and if he did join the Blades he could become a key figure for them in the years to come. However, it's widely reported that they will be operating on a strict budget this summer, so I think they should be spending money elsewhere.

Realistically, Norwich are going to be looking for £15m+ for the defender, so that would be a significant chunk for the Yorkshire side this summer.

Of course, if they are coming into investment, then it would be a great bit of business, but I think they should look elsewhere, as I'm not sure he gets into the XI straight away, as he is a right-footer, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and John Egan currently playing in the two positions in the back three that Omobamidele would be best in.

Declan Harte

The biggest obstacle to this deal will prove to be United’s financial situation.

Omobamidele is a very talented young defender, and Heckingbottom’s side could use the added strength in that area.

However, Norwich are likely to ask for £15 to 20 million for the 20-year-old, which the Blades may not be able to afford.

United need to think very hard about how they spend their limited budget this summer and this may not be the best use of those funds given the other areas of the team that also need to be addressed.