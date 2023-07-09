This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Coventry City are eyeing experienced free agent Billy Sharp this summer, it has emerged.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Sky Blues, along with Hull and Derby, are keen on the ex-Blade.

Sharp was recently released from Sheffield United following their promotion to the Premier League.

Last season, he featured 45 times for the Blades in all competitions, scoring three goals.

The season prior, though, Sharp really showed what a valuable player he can be, scoring 14 goals and registering seven assists for the Blades in 39 Championship games.

Would Billy Sharp be a good signing for Coventry City?

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on this potential deal.

Chris Gallagher

I'm not sure about this one.

Sharp has been one of the standout players in the Championship over the years, but the reality is that he managed just two goals in 38 league appearances last season. Even though many of those were from the bench, it still shows that Sharp is no longer the prolific striker he was - which is understandable considering he is 37.

You could argue that Sharp would be a positive influence in the dressing room, and having someone with his experience in the group wouldn't be a bad thing.

However, Coventry still need to add more goals to the side with Viktor Gyokeres moving on, as Ellis Simms won't be able to do it all on his own. So, that money should be going on another number nine who provides more of a threat than Sharp.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

You can certainly see why there would be interest in Sharp.

He is a vastly experienced player at this level and given he's available on a free, it could be a really shrewd pick up for the Sky Blues.

As the club look to sustain a challenge at the sharp end of the Championship after missing out on promotion in the play-off final last season, adding someone such as Sharp behind the scenes could be a good move.

That being said, on the pitch, this wouldn't be a game-changing signing for the Sky Blues.

Ned Holmes

If the deal is right, then this could be a good pickup from Coventry City.

The Sky Blues have their Viktor Gyokeres replacement in Ellis Simms but adding the nous and experience of Billy Sharp to their forward unit could help them fill the Swede's sizeable shoes.

Sharp knows what it takes to succeed in the Championship and, importantly, how to win promotion.

He would be an excellent dressing room presence and showed last season that he's still able to contribute as a bit-part player.

That being said, any deal to bring him in would have to be on a salary that reflects his role in Mark Robins' squad.

I'm not sure whether Sharp would agree to that but if he does, this could prove to be a clever addition.