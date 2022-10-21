“Not something that bothers me” – Carlton Morris reveals thoughts over Luton Town transfer deal

Luton Town were one of the surprise packages of last season, as they managed to climb into the play-offs despite their modest budget.

The Hatters have excelled under Nathan Jones and the manager wants to go one better this season and take them all the way up to the Premier League.

To do so, he did invest over the summer and actually smashed the club’s transfer record to bring in Carlton Morris to their forward line.

However, even with the potential pressure of the ‘record signing’ tag over his head, the striker has revealed to Luton Today that he isn’t bothered about the fee involved in his move and doesn’t think about it when he plays his football for the side.

Having impressed for Barnsley last season despite the Tykes’ troubles in the Championship, it was no surprise to see him snapped up and kept in the second tier.

Even with the side struggling at the wrong end of the division, he still produced seven goals and three assists in 26 starts. He was then, one of Barnsley’s best players in a campaign that many will largely want to forget.

As the team dropped down to League One then, Morris managed to retain his place in the second tier via this big-money move to Luton. He’s already got off to a flying start with the Hatters too, managing seven goals already and two assists – almost the same tally he produced in an entire season for Barnsley.

He clearly doesn’t feel the pressure of the move then and speaking about the deal, he said: “I knew at the time [about being the record signing], but it’s not something particularly bothers me, I don’t concern myself with those sorts of things.

“In football there’s a lot of things that can affect your form, so I just try and keep my focus to a minimum.”

The Verdict

Carlton Morris is proving to be one of the most solid strikers in the Championship now, so you can understand why Luton paid their highest ever fee for the forward.

He’s already paying them back too. His goal and assist tally is excellent considering the amount of games he has played and with another addition to the squad like him, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them go even better in the play-offs this time or perhaps even avoid the play-offs entirely.

It is still early doors in the league but the signs are promising. Morris has started and adapted well to playing for his new team and the Hatters are certainly enjoying having him involved in the squad. He’s added goals and plenty of attacking verve and that could be just what they need to get into the top flight.

If he can lead them there, then nobody will question the fee that Luton paid for the player.