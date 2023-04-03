Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth has admitted that his side's mentality has got to change, speaking to BBC Radio London.

These comments came after their latest loss against Wigan Athletic at the weekend - a result that has put them further into trouble as they now sit just three points above the relegation zone at this stage.

How did QPR fall into the relegation battle?

Scoring at a rate of less than a league goal per game this season, they are now in real danger of being relegated to League One unless they can turn their form around, with the club winning just one Championship game in 2023.

Previously finding themselves at the top of the second tier earlier on in the season, their recent form has meant they have slid down the division, with Michael Beale struggling during the latter stages of his time at Loftus Road, Neil Critchley winning just one of his 12 games in charge, with that victory coming in his first game.

His successor Ainsworth has struggled to steady the ship, with the team in 19th losing their last three league games and failing to build on their win against Watford, a game that had to be a turning point for them.

What did Gareth Ainsworth say?

It's safe to say Ainsworth wasn't pleased with how they conceded the opening goal at the weekend - and has acknowledged that his side are in a relegation battle.

However, the ex-Wycombe Wanderers boss doesn't believe the West London outfit need a "miracle" to remain afloat in the division, just a change in form and that could end up keeping them in the division if they can start getting points on the board.

He did, however, comment on his team's mentality. Previously overachieving at Adam's Park, he has been thrown into an unfamiliar situation and the 49-year-old was the first person to admit that after the game at the DW Stadium.

He said: "I've got to change the mentality here because it's not something I'm used to, but I'll be positive until the end. I'm not fearing anything.

"I've been in this game a hell of a long time and I've got absolutely no fear.

"I know can look in the mirror every night and say 'I gave my absolute best' and I'm sure every player can as well. It's just not going for us at the moment."

Is a mentality change required at Loftus Road?

It does seem as though they have struggled to respond since the latter stages of Beale's tenure and that's a big shame for them because it previously looked as though they were going to be in the promotion mix.

How far they have fallen reinforces the need for a mentality change though - because they have been unable to get themselves out of a rut that's been going on for months now and it's a major concern for the future.

You feel a rebuild in the summer may be required to get them back on track again, even though they have some excellent players at their disposal.

There isn't anything wrong with the ability of the team because they have some decent options. It just seems as though the mental side of their game is missing at the moment and Ainsworth could be the man to turn things around.

Known for his excellent man management skills, it's slightly surprising that he's been unable to enjoy a more successful time in the English capital so far and it will be interesting to see whether he can QPR's fortunes before the end of the season.