‘Not sold on this guy’, ‘Sort us out’ – These Derby County fans react as figure behind potential takeover sends social media message

Derby County fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers yesterday, meaning Wayne Rooney’s side are now seven points from safety and bottom of the league.

Not the result we wanted… good to see the grit from the team in the second half and came very close to stealing a poor at the end. See you again soon @dcfcofficial !! pic.twitter.com/hXP9HwuZSq — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) October 30, 2021

The Rams have played well for the majority of the season but they were below par at Pride Park, and they were beaten in front of prospective new owner Chris Kirchner.

The US businessman has made it clear that he wants to do a deal for the Championship strugglers and he was at the stadium to watch Rooney’s men yesterday. And, taking to Twitter, Kirchner sent a message to the fans.

“Not the result we wanted… good to see the grit from the team in the second half and came very close to stealing a poor at the end. See you again soon.”

Given Derby’s troubles, most fans are desperate for Kirchner to secure a deal for the club, particularly ahead of the January window, as reinforcements will be required if the team are to have any chance of surviving.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the message from Kirchner on social media…

Playing staff needs investment in Jan Chris, lets just hope we can stay close to the pack until then. UTR — Jlo (@JamieLowe34) October 31, 2021

Not sold on this guy at all. Talking to much like he has signed a deal to buy the club already. Shud h in the background till its all sorted. By all means prove me wrong but in the mean time. . Shhhhhh — Alan Leah (@alan_leah) October 30, 2021

Poor first half, the second half is what we’ve seen for much of this season, passion and belief from the players, we beat Barnsley on Wednesday and we move off the bottom, and we have a great chance of staying up 🙏🙏 — Paul C 🐑🐑 (@paulc1884) October 30, 2021

It was always going to be a tough ask to overcome this deduction we’ve put up a good fight so far but need some help with the squad desperately. We’re toothless up front and the defence cannot keep up that quality every game. We need depth. — Kevin Squires (@KSquires37) October 30, 2021

Sort us out Chris 🐏 — Ben (@Officialben__) October 30, 2021

Make it sooner than later Chris.. — Scarborough Ram 💙 (@PaulGoodwin17) October 30, 2021

You seem confident in taking us over ? — Mitch🐏⚫⚪ (@mitchtheram7) October 31, 2021