Derby County

‘Not sold on this guy’, ‘Sort us out’ – These Derby County fans react as figure behind potential takeover sends social media message

Published

5 mins ago

on

Derby County fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers yesterday, meaning Wayne Rooney’s side are now seven points from safety and bottom of the league.

The Rams have played well for the majority of the season but they were below par at Pride Park, and they were beaten in front of prospective new owner Chris Kirchner.

The US businessman has made it clear that he wants to do a deal for the Championship strugglers and he was at the stadium to watch Rooney’s men yesterday. And, taking to Twitter, Kirchner sent a message to the fans.

Not the result we wanted… good to see the grit from the team in the second half and came very close to stealing a poor at the end. See you again soon.”

Given Derby’s troubles, most fans are desperate for Kirchner to secure a deal for the club, particularly ahead of the January window, as reinforcements will be required if the team are to have any chance of surviving.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the message from Kirchner on social media…


