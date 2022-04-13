“Not so sure” – West Brom fan pundit makes Sam Johnstone claim amid Man Utd and Tottenham links

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion could be in for a busy summer as manager Steve Bruce looks to assemble a team that is capable of pushing on in the Championship next season.

Whereas Bruce will be prioritising incomings, he may also have to wave goodbye to some of the existing members of his squad.

One of the individuals who is facing an uncertain future at The Hawthorns is Sam Johnstone who has yet to agree to fresh terms with West Brom despite the fact that his contract runs out in June.

If the goalkeeper does become a free-agent this summer, he may not be short of suitors.

A report from Sky Sports yesterday suggested that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are set to battle it out for Johnstone’s signature.

Meanwhile, Southampton are also thought to be keeping tabs on the keeper’s situation at West Brom ahead of the upcoming window.

Making reference to Johnstone, FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith has admitted that he isn’t sure that a move for the keeper to the Red Devils or Spurs will help his chances of securing a place in England’s World Cup squad later this year.

Johnstone may struggle to displace David De Gea or Hugo Lloris who have made 39 and 36 appearances for their respective sides this season.

Speaking to FLW, Smith said: “Sam Johnstone moving to Spurs or I think Manchester United for that matter as well of course, we’ve heard them linked, is an interesting one because you’d presume to begin with at the very least that he won’t go to a massive top-six club and become first-choice goalkeeper straight away.

“For a keeper who is looking to move back to the Premier League to get back into the England squad and wants to get as many caps to his name, is the best way to go about that as a second-choice goalkeeper?

“I’m not so sure.

“I mean, I’m sure he’ll be on great money there and I suppose the chance to play European football and even just be around a club of that stature is a great privilege.

“I think we’ve seen Aaron Ramsdale go to Arsenal and shock everyone and have a great season there so maybe he’ll take inspiration from that.

“I don’t think he’ll be a bad fit, it’s a bit of a funny one with Sam Johnstone and West Brom because when he first joined the club he didn’t have too many supporters as such and he faced quite a bit of criticism and stick.

“But then all of the sudden since supporters were out of the ground and we were playing behind closed doors, he was magnificent.

“It was always almost as like he thrived off that and I don’t think many players did.

“He’s also had an interesting presence on social media as well with Albion fans and how that will play out with a bigger club I’m not so sure.

“As a second-choice goalkeeper, you probably won’t find too many better, I think [Pierluigi] Gollini is the second-choice at Spurs at the moment isn’t he and I’d probably say Sam Johnstone is a better goalkeeper than him.”