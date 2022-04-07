“Not so sure” – Derby County fan pundit shares frank Tom Lawrence verdict amid PL interest

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County’s squad is likely to be overhauled this summer if the club suffer relegation to League One.

Whereas any potential business in terms of incomings will depend on whether prospective owner Chris Kirchner is able to complete a deal to takeover the club, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Tom Lawrence decides to call time on his stay at Pride Park.

The Wales international is set to become a free-agent when his current deal at Derby expires in June.

During his spell with the Rams, Lawrence has managed to score 35 goals and provide 25 assists in 181 appearances.

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, the winger is attracting interest from the Premier League.

As reported exclusively by FLW earlier this week, top-flight sides Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion are now keeping tabs on Lawrence who is also understood to be on West Brom’s radar.

Making reference to the speculation surrounding Lawrence’s future, FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Jason Straw has admitted that he is not confident that the 28-year-old is good enough to play week-in, week-out in the Premier League.

Speaking to FLW, Straw said: “I think what you have to say about Tom Lawrence is over the four, five years that he’s been at Derby, he’s definitely not lived up to his potential.

“He has been pretty mediocre, you see flashes of brilliance which would make him a Premier League player but his consistency has been lacking up until this season, and there have been parts of this season where he’s obviously not been at his best.

“But since being given the captaincy in the summer, he has led by example for the majority of the time and without Tom Lawrence, Derby wouldn’t be in the position that they are in at the moment – still battling for survival.

“Is he good enough to play week-in, week-out in the Premier League?

“I’m not so sure.

“He’s coming into the prime of his career though so maybe it could be worth taking a punt on him but for me, I’m not confident that he will become a regular Premier League player.”