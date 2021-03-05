‘Not seen any ability’, ‘Ridiculous’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Moore responds to player criticism

Sheffield Wednesday fell to defeat against relegation rivals Rotherham United in the week.

In what was Darren Moore’s first game in charge, the Owls looked set for a point, as they were drawing 1-1 with the Millers, who were down to ten men.

However, an extremely poor corner from Izzy Brown set the visitors up for a break, and after a great passage of play they had struck the winner.

Given the poor corner, Brown came in for huge criticism from the fans, which prompted the on-loan attacking midfielder to apologise.

And, whilst Moore acknowledged it wasn’t good enough, he insisted the player didn’t have to say sorry, as he insists everyone is pulling together. As well as that, the new boss claimed Moore is a player with ‘fantastic ability’.

💬 DM: We know Izzy has fantastic ability, he didn’t get the right contact on the ball from the corner, but he’s fine. I’ve said to him we move on now, there are a lot of games to go and he will play his part. He doesn’t have to apologise, it’s everyone in it together #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 5, 2021

Even though most understand why Moore is defending Brown, it’s fair to say it prompted a mixed response from the fans.

Here we look at some of the comments…

He’s been here nearly a year not seen any ability yet he must train well tho if DM has seen it in 4 days! — Richard Mangham (@teddyatswfc) March 5, 2021

Looked in my eyes he was trying to be clever taking the corner & ended up looking like a toddler kicking a ball for the very 1st time. 🥚on 🤪 — keiron ✍🏼 writing (@keiron1972) March 5, 2021

It's bad enough when fans and pundits bleat on about incoming players with "fantastic ability" but you have to worry when the club believes it. He doesn't have it else he would be an automatic choice. No one has "fantastic ability" at the club right now. — Harry Gloom (@gloom_harry) March 5, 2021

He gets paid more in a week than I do in a year. I was never much of a footballer, but I could pass the ball and take corners. — John Williamson (@johnchapeltown) March 5, 2021

Bloody professional footballers who can’t strike a ball every time? Bloody ridiculous it’s like an artist not being able to hold his pencil properly from one day to the next, lads who’ve had ten pints on a Saturday night can still swing in a corner on a Sunday morning — All Sit Down (@shootsnscores) March 5, 2021

A mean he does have to apologise because maybe the goal might have not gone in the net — lewisrusby (@lewisrusby1) March 5, 2021

“Everyone in it together”. Great attitude. Just hope the players can find something within themselves to keep the other teams in touch. #swfc https://t.co/GPyKG2py52 — Oliver_1992 (@Oliver19923) March 5, 2021