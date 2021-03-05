Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Not seen any ability’, ‘Ridiculous’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Moore responds to player criticism

Sheffield Wednesday fell to defeat against relegation rivals Rotherham United in the week.

In what was Darren Moore’s first game in charge, the Owls looked set for a point, as they were drawing 1-1 with the Millers, who were down to ten men.

However, an extremely poor corner from Izzy Brown set the visitors up for a break, and after a great passage of play they had struck the winner.

Given the poor corner, Brown came in for huge criticism from the fans, which prompted the on-loan attacking midfielder to apologise.

And, whilst Moore acknowledged it wasn’t good enough, he insisted the player didn’t have to say sorry, as he insists everyone is pulling together. As well as that, the new boss claimed Moore is a player with ‘fantastic ability’.

Even though most understand why Moore is defending Brown, it’s fair to say it prompted a mixed response from the fans.

Here we look at some of the comments…


