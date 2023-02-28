“Not really interested” – Gary Rowett makes claim dismissing key detail amid Millwall’s promotion push

Over the course of a season league tables can be very misleading, not displaying the strength of the opposition that clubs have faced compared to their counterparts and often without a points per game column.

Therefore, it can be smarter and easier to keep a level head amidst high pressure periods to focus on other things that represent success rather than looking for satisfaction in the league table.

Gary Rowett understands this and despite the standings reflecting very well on Millwall at the moment, their manager claims that he is not putting too much weight into the table at the moment.

Rowett explained why he is not putting too much stock in the Championship table when he spoke to NewsAtDen, quotes are provided by Southwark News.

He said: “I haven’t looked at the table, I’m not really interested in that at the moment.

“It’s just another three points, it’s another performance (1-0 win v Stoke City on Saturday) where we’ve shown a different side to our game.

“Maybe at the end of this week, after Luton and Norwich, we get to breathe for a few days as we don’t have a midweek game.

“I think the schedule for every team has been pretty punishing, it’s been hard to keep your squad fresh and to get good performances when there are so many games in a tight space of time.

“I think it’s the same for everyone.

“We’ve got to navigate it in a World Cup season, it’s just a little bit unpredictable.”

The Verdict

This is a smart approach from Rowett and it sends the right message to the players that they should not be taking anything for granted.

The Lions are starting to establish themselves inside the play-off places but will likely need to keep striving for them up until the final day to ensure they consolidate their position.

The likes of West Bromwich Albion, Watford and Norwich City have greater individuals than Millwall and are currently outside of the play-offs, a lot can change in the remaining 13 games but that does not mean the Lions should be confident in their own ability.