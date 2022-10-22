“Not really entered my mind” – Sheffield Wednesday star addresses current contract situation

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass has revealed that he is happy to sit tight in regards to any talk surrounding a new contract, whilst in conversation with the Yorkshire Post.

The 28-year-old, who had to miss the vast majority of the last campaign because of injury problems, has returned four goals and four assists in 14 league matches thus far.

Sitting third in the third-tier standings, the ultimate aim will be to secure promotion back to the Championship during what remains of this campaign.

Speaking to Yorkshire Post about his current contract situation, the impressive forward said: “I’ve not really thought about it, I just want to get promoted.

“If the club comes to me it is what it is but at the minute I just want to play games because last year I missed a lot of football.

“I feel fit this season and I feel like I’m playing well so I just want to keep it going and get us promoted, then we’ll see what happens.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Sheffield Wednesday flops from over the years?

1 of 25 Who did Sheffield Wednesday sign Achraf Lazaar on loan from? Crystal Palace Newcastle Norwich Southampton

“There’s always going to be that in the background, I guess, but it’s not really entered my mind.”

The verdict

Windass is a vitally important component within this Sheffield Wednesday team and he is proving that during the early stages of this campaign.

Creative, a scorer of goals, and someone who sees the game quicker than most, the attacker has all the desired attributes to thrive with the Owls.

A player certainly of higher level ability, it would be no surprise if interest starts to emerge in the build-up to January, especially if he can continue adding to his goal contributions tally.

It is a difficult situation for the Owls to be in, because they will need to ensure they put themselves in a good position when it comes to contracts regardless of what division they are in next year.