This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow evening when they head to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.

The Clarets were forced to settle for a point in their meeting with Sunderland earlier this month at Turf Moor.

Whereas Nathan Tella, Ashley Barnes and Anass Zaroury all featured for Burnley in this fixture, Lyle Foster was a notable absentee from the club's match-day squad.

Foster missed this fixture due to an issue with his passport which delayed his return to the Clarets from international duty with South Africa.

Signed by Burnley in the January transfer window from Belgian outfit Westerlo, Foster has made 11 appearances for his new side in all competitions.

Foster's only goal to date came during the Clarets' 3-0 victory over Wigan Athletic.

What has FLW's Burnley fan pundit had to say about the impact that Foster has made at the club?

Making reference to Foster, FLW's Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone has admitted that while he has not been convinced by the forward's performances, he has backed manager Vincent Kompany to get the best out of the 22-year-old in the future.

Speaking to FLW, Livingstone said: "I think it's early days for Lyle Foster but for what you've seen so far, he's definitely not worth the £8m or whatever was quoted for him.

"I think he is a work-in-progress striker.

"I'm not really convinced myself but, you know, Vincent knows what he's doing, his team has shown numerous times that they know what they are doing, so I fully back them to get the best out of him.

"Whether that's him going out on loan next season, whether that's him still being in the squad.

"I think he just needs a bit of game-time, getting used to the league still.

"But there could be a player in there to be fair, he's got some good qualities about him, his pressing is really good which is what Vincent looks for in a striker.

"His pace as well and when he does get in front of goal, we saw what he can do against Wigan.

"It was a great strike, Obafemi laid it off and he absolutely walloped it in.

"So yeah, he's having a bit of a rough start but the goals should hopefully start to come though."

Will Foster be able to help Burnley achieve a great deal of success in the closing stages of the season?

While it is fair to say that Foster is indeed still adapting to life in the Championship, there is no reason why he cannot go on to help Burnley secure victories on a regular basis between now and the end of the term.

Providing that Kompany is willing to give the forward the chance to showcase his ability, it would not be a shock if adds to his goal-tally by forming an understanding with the Clarets' other attackers.

With Kompany confirming that Foster will be available for selection for tomorrow's clash with Boro, the former Westerlo man could make his return to action against Michael Carrick's side.