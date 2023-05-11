Pundit Carlton Palmer is not concerned by Sunderland's defensive injury crisis ahead of their Championship play-off semi-final against Luton Town.

The Black Cats sneaked into the final play-off place with a 3-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale on Monday, setting up the meeting with the Hatters, with the first leg to come at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Tony Mowbray's men come into the game on a nine-game unbeaten run, but it will be a tough task against a Luton side who have avoided defeat in their last 14 matches.

Sunderland's defence is incredibly depleted, with Danny Batth and Aji Alese both ruled out for the season, while Dan Ballard has been sidelined since March with a hamstring injury, leaving the club with no fit centre-backs.

Mowbray says Ballard will be unavailable this weekend, while he also revealed that Dennis Cirkin and Lyndon Gooch are doubtful after missing training with ankle and hamstring injuries respectively.

"Neither of them trained today," Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo.

"They might train tomorrow and if they get through the session there’s a chance they’ll play.

"In all honesty I don’t know if they are going to be available or not at this stage."

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that despite the prospect of facing a physical Hatters side including the likes of Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo, he is not worried about the Black Cats.

"I'm not really concerned about the injuries Sunderland have to their backline," Palmer said.

"Unfortunately for one reason or another, Sunderland have struggled with injuries all season to key players at different times through the season and have still managed to get themselves in the play-offs.

"I think Tony Mowbray has done a fantastic job at Sunderland and he's well aware of the difficult task ahead against an in-form side in Luton.

"But Sunderland are in fine form themselves and injuries are part of the scenarios that you have to deal with during the course of the season."

Will Sunderland beat Luton Town?

Palmer is right that the Black Cats will likely be able to cope after continuing to pick up results without Batth, Alese and Ballard in recent weeks, but it would be a huge blow if they were to lose Gooch or Cirkin as well.

Sunderland have been incredibly unlucky with injuries this season with captain Corry Evans and star striker Ross Stewart also missing large portions of the season, underlining the excellent job Mowbray has done at the club.

It will be difficult for a makeshift defence against the Hatters, but the Black Cats are not a team renowned for keeping clean sheets and attack may be their best form of defence in this one, with the likes of Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts all capable of posing a significant threat to the opposition.

Mowbray and his players have dealt admirably with the adversity they have faced this campaign and it would be no surprise to see them find a way once again here.