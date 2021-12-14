‘Not ready for the step up’ – Leicester City cast eyes over Hull City attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City have joined the chase for highly influential Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter, as per a report from Hull Live.

The report states that West Ham United are another team who are in pursuit of the exciting winger whilst another two Premier League clubs are watching him.

Chipping in with four goals and four assists, it has been an excellent start to the Championship campaign from Lewis-Potter as he continues on an upward trajectory.

The 20-year-old netted 13 times and assisted a further six to help his Hull side to promotion last time out, excelling particularly in the final stages of the campaign.

Charlie Gregory

Keane Lewis-Potter is a talented young player, of that there is no doubt. Whether he is ready for a move to a side like Leicester right now though is debatable.

The potential for the player to get better and his current exploits in the Championship make it no surprise that there is interest from higher up the pyramid – teams can recognise that the attacker could be a shrewd signing because of his relatively low cost but high ceiling.

Right now though, I couldn’t see him breaking into the Foxes first-team. Brendan Rodgers has so many incredible players available to him that a move to the King Power Stadium may ultimately see him warming the bench at first. It could even see him loaned back out potentially.

At the moment, he would likely provide nothing more than a valuable squad option. He’s one of Hull’s best players but he wouldn’t be at Leicester – not yet anyway.

He could be a good signing for them in terms of cover and future potential – but if Leicester want a signing who can make an impact right now, they’re looking in the wrong place.

Marcus Ally

With Marc Albrighton and Harvey Barnes the only senior wingers permanently attached to the Foxes at the moment there is room for reinforcements. Lewis-Potter is not ready for the step up to the Premier League this season though.

The 20-year-old may well develop in the next few years to be capable of it, but he needs regular game time at this stage that will not be afforded to him in the top-flight. The Foxes also have Ademola Lookman on loan from RB Leipzig, it will be interesting to see if anything develops on that front so it is best from a development standpoint for Lewis-Potter to stay in the Championship.

Long term, Lewis-Potter could be a good addition but he is not needed this January. If Leicester do acquire his services he should be loaned back out to a second tier club for the second half of the season.

Jordan Rushworth

A move to Leicester City could be an excellent one for Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter. The attacker has a lot of potential and he is the sort of young talent that Brendan Rogers has already shown faith in working with and developing their games during his time in charge of the Foxes.

Lewis-Potter has plenty of ability and he is the type of player that could develop into a very good Premier League attacker over the next few years. Leicester as a club have had a focus on the long-term as well as the immediate term in recent years and they have a collection of promising players that would be added to even further by this move.

It would be unlikely that Lewis-Potter would start for Leicester in the second half of the campaign, but he would certainly have a bright future for them in the coming years. However, he would be taking a risk going to a club where he could have to wait for his chance and spend time on the bench instead of playing week in week out.