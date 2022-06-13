“Not quite the full package just yet” – Burnley considering transfer swoop for Championship defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are considering a swoop for Blackpool full-back Jordan Gabriel.

As per Alan Nixon, the 23-year-old has caught the eye of the Belgian, who is set to be named new Clarets boss.

Gabriel made 25 Championship appearances for the Seasiders throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

The right-back has three years remaining on his current Bloomfield Road deal, with the club reportedly holding the option of a further year.

With that being said, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on reports linking Gabriel with a move to Turf-Moor.

Ned Holmes

If Burnley are set to lose Connor Roberts then signing Jordan Gabriel would make a lot of sense.

He’s not quite the full package just yet but the 23-year-old has a lot of the characteristics you’d look for in a right-back and should Vincent Kompany take charge, he’ll have the chance to learn under one of the Premier League’s great defenders.

I was surprised when Nottingham Forest let Gabriel go permanently and he was one of a number of impressive performers for Blackpool last season.

He’s proven he can cut it at Championship level and is the sort of young, hungry player that Burnley should be looking to sign as they rebuild their squad.

Matt Lawton will be a decent option in the second tier but at 33, a right-back for the future will be needed if Roberts departs. Gabriel can be that.

Josh Cole

This may prove to be a smart move by Burnley as Gabriel did produce some assured performances in the Championship for Blackpool last season.

During the 19 appearances that he made at this level for the Seasiders, the defender managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.63.

Having released a plethora of players earlier this month, Burnley will now need to sign some individuals who are capable of delivering the goods in the second-tier.

By negotiating a reasonable fee with Blackpool, the Clarets could benefit from calling upon the services of Gabriel in the coming seasons.”

Carla Devine

Jordan Gabriel has done well since joining Blackpool and been consistent at right-back. This season he was a core part of the team having made 25 appearances and provided an assist too.

Therefore, at 23-year-old you can see him being a strong signing and someone that could do well under a manager like Vincent Kompany and kick on in his football.

Burnley have seen a number of players depart so far this summer including defensive ones and therefore some fresh blood and youth in the defence could do well.

The only thing to be wary about is the player’s fitness. Having suffered injuries a fair amount recently, the Clarets will be wary about signing a player who doesn’t have the fitness to be a regular player.