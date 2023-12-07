Highlights Muniz's goalscoring record in the Championship has been underwhelming, raising doubts about his ability to solve QPR's goalscoring issues.

Although Muniz has been part of successful teams in the Championship, his individual performance has not been outstanding.

QPR may need to consider alternative options before pursuing a deal with Fulham for Muniz.

Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz may not be the answer for QPR as they look to boost their goalscoring options in the January transfer window.

That's according to Carlton Palmer, who does however, admit that the 22-year-old does have some pedigree at Championship level.

Could QPR sign Muniz from Fulham in January?

Following the appointment of Marti Cifuentes, things have started to look more positive for QPR as they battle to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Under the Spaniard, the R's have picked up eight points in five league games, as many as they had in 14 matches since the start of the campaign, prior to his appointment.

However, the club are still 22nd in the Championship table, some four points adrift of safety as things stand.

Goals have been something of a problem for QPR this season, with only bottom club Sheffield Wednesday (12) finding the net on fewer occasions than the Hoops (17) in the Championship this season.

As a result, recent reports from TeamTalk have claimed that QPR are now interested in a move for Fulham's Muniz in the January window, in a bid to ease their goalscoring issues.

Now however, it seems Palmer is unsure as to whether the Brazilian would be the best option to take on that role for Cifuentes' side.

What has Palmer said about QPR potentially signing Muniz?

Given the striker's goalscoring record since he moved to Fulham from Flamengo in his native Brazil in the summer of 2021, Palmer is seemingly uncertain as to whether Muniz should be a target for QPR.

Rodrigo Muniz record in English football (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Fulham Premier League 8 1 0 2022/23 Middlesbrough Championship 17 2 0 2021/22 Fulham Championship 28 5 0 As of 6th December 2023

However, the ex-England international does note that the 22-year-old has previously enjoyed success in the Championship, both with Fulham, and on-loan at Middlesbrough last season.

When asked by Football League World whether he thinks Muniz would be a good signing for QPR, Palmer said: "Muniz has struggled for game time in the Premier League, but played 25 games in the Championship when Silva's side won the second division title in 2022.

"I'm not so sure Rodrigo would be the answer for QPR with goals. He went on loan last season, and scored two goals in 17 appearances, so not pulling up any trees there.

"But he has been part of a team that has been promoted in Fulham, and last season, he was part of the Middlesbrough team that made it to the play-offs."

What's next for QPR?

There are still several games remaining for QPR between now and the transfer window reopening at the turn of the year.

The R's still have to take on some of the sides they are battling with to avoid relegation, such as Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall, which could provide further opportunities to pick up points.

However, they also have some more challenging fixtures to come against teams competing for at least a play-off place, such as Ipswich Town, Millwall and Hull City.

Would Rodrigo Muniz be a good signing for QPR?

Given the goalscoring record QPR have produced so far this season, you can understand why they would be keen to add another striker to their ranks come January.

With a lack of game time at Fulham this season, it would also be no huge surprise if Muniz was one who could be available at the turn of the year.

Related 2024 Ilias Chair issue could have a silver lining for QPR: View The R's could lose an influential attacker for a time in their battle against relegation

However, as Palmer says, Muniz has not exactly produced a prolific individual record during his time in the Championship with either Fulham or Middlesbrough, even with both sides performing well during his time there.

That could suggest it would be difficult for the Brazilian to make an impact in a QPR side in a more challenging position, meaning they may want to explore potential alternative options, before pursuing this particular deal with Fulham.