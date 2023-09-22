Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer questions whether Lyle Taylor would be the answer for struggling Sheffield Wednesday as they try to improve their attack.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Lyle Taylor wouldn’t be the answer for Sheffield Wednesday as they look to bolster their attack.

It has been a difficult start for the Owls, as they are still without a win in the Championship after seven games.

They have so far picked up just two points, with the latest coming in Tuesday night’s clash against Middlesbrough.

The Yorkshire side have scored the least number of goals in the league alongside Boro, and it seems manager Xisco Munoz is trying to do something about it.

Sheffield Wednesday takes Lyle Taylor on trial

The former Nottingham Forest forward was spotted in the stands on Tuesday night, and it was confirmed by Munoz that Taylor is on trail with the club in view to earning a contract.

The 33-year-old has been a free agent since the beginning of the summer after Steve Cooper decided to let the striker go once his contract expired at the City Ground.

Taylor was a regular with Forest, but when Cooper was appointed manager, the striker soon lost his place and, in fact, came surplus to requirements pretty soon after.

Last season, he didn’t move from the City Ground either on a permanent basis or on loan, so he spent the whole season on the sidelines, not making a single competitive appearance.

So, it came as no surprise that he was allowed to leave this summer, and it now seems he could be set for a new challenge.

If Taylor does join the Owls, he will be joining a side that already has Lee Gregory, Michael Smith, Callum Paterson, and Ashley Fletcher, as well as Mallik Wilks and Josh Windass.

But the club has been struggling in front of goal, and it seems Munoz is keen to add fresh personnel.

What is Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Sheffield Wednesday signing Lyle Taylor?

Here at Football League World, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on his old side looking into the possibility of signing free agent Lyle Taylor.

He told FLW: “Lyle Taylor was spotted in the stands at Hillsborough on Tuesday night when Sheffield Wednesday faced Middlesbrough.

“He’s been training with the Owls with a view to signing a permanent deal. He's 33 and has been around a bit, at Championship level he has made 93 appearances and scored 23 goals, so not prolific.

“Owls need a striker who can deliver goals and from the stats, Lyle Taylor would not appear to be their answer also the way the Owls are playing it will be difficult for any centre forward to register any decent numbers.

“The striker is often isolated by the way Wednesday are playing at the moment, they have Gregory and Smith both who can score goals at this level, and both are on the bench.”

Would Lyle Taylor be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

There is no doubt that the forward line was an area that needed addressing by Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

They brought in Fletcher, but they still seem too light and are struggling for goals in the league. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that the club is looking at the free agent market; the only concern would be whether Taylor is good enough for this level.

The forward has done it before but has never been prolific, as Palmer states, and there is no point in Wednesday adding another body for the sake of it. They need a player to come in and make a difference, and at this stage, it is unclear if Taylor would do that given how long he has been without a club.