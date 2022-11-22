“Not pretty” – Carlton Palmer delivers Sheffield Wednesday verdict as Owls extend unbeaten run

Sheffield Wednesday secured a 1-0 victory at home to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday afternoons courtesy of Mark McGuinness’ 39th-minute strike.

Inflicting further pressure on the top two positions, current League One table-toppers Plymouth Argyle only managed a draw against struggling Burton Albion.

The Owls are now without a defeat in their last seven league matches, with their last pointless outing being a trip to Home Park in early October.

Sharing his thoughts after the Owls managed to grind out yet another victory in this exciting League One campaign, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “A fantastic weekend for them. They’re doing what they have to do, which is grind these games out. They’re not pretty, and they don’t have to be, it’s about getting the points.

“So, you know, with Plymouth, I mean, they nearly lost but they’ve drawn three of their last six games. Ipswich have drawn two and lost one of their last six games. The Owls have won four and drawn two of their last six games.

“So they’re the form side of the division at the moment.”

The verdict

The majority of teams that end up being successful show that they can win games in different ways and that is what Sheffield Wednesday are doing at the moment.

They have displayed that they can grind victories out, whilst they have also played teams off the park in certain matches.

After narrowly missing out on promotion last time out, Sheffield Wednesday recruited well with the ultimate ambition of going up through the automatics.

This remains a very realistic objective as the Owls continue to inflict pressure on Plymouth and Ipswich.

The Yorkshire club have some tough fixtures coming up, so it will be interesting to see how they get on over the next few weeks.