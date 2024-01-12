Highlights Hayden Hackney's impressive performances for Middlesbrough have caught the attention of big Premier League clubs.

Middlesbrough shouldn't worry about his immediate future, but if they don't get promoted, he could be at risk of leaving.

Hackney has shown his potential and could thrive in the Premier League, but he should prioritize his development and playing time over a move.

Hayden Hackney's performances for Middlesbrough in the Championship last season will have piqued the interest of most EFL fans - but his outing against Chelsea in midweek undoubtedly made him known to the big Premier League clubs.

The 21-year-old notched the only goal of the game in Boro's 1-0 win over the Blues at the Riverside in the EFL Cup first leg, meaning that should Middlesbrough avoid defeat in the capital in the second leg, they'll enjoy a Wembley date against either Fulham or Liverpool with a chance for silverware and European football should they win.

Hackney's midfield performance certainly impressed against Mauricio Pochettino's men, and at the age of just 21, he has the makings of an absolute star.

Chelsea, Spurs, Man Utd and Liverpool all reportedly hold an interest in the talented Boro midfielder, as per the Standard.

But Carlton Palmer believes that the Teeside outfit shouldn't have anything to worry about over his immediate future in the January window - however, he has heeded Michael Carrick a warning for the future.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Hayden Hackney's future

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Middlesbrough shouldn't have any immediate concerns over Hackney's future - though he did admit that should they fail to gain promotion to the Premier League, his future could come under threat at the Riverside.

Palmer said: “Hackney scored the winning goal for Middlesbrough in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea to give them a slender advantage. Playing in a slightly advanced midfield role, he not only scored but was the star of the show.

“Middlesbrough will not be overly concerned at this moment that he is subject to speculation from a host of Premier League clubs, Hayden recently penned a new deal in the summer that will keep him at the Riverside until 2027.

“However, come the end of the season, if Middlesbrough aren’t promoted they do run the risk of losing him if he continues to play the way that he has played this season.”

Michael Carrick and Hayden Hackney's relationship

Hackney actually didn’t make his continued run of league minutes until after Chris Wilder was sacked following a shambolic start to the season on Teeside in 2022-23, instead coming into the first-team whilst Leo Percovich was in the interim seat as Boro warmed up a move for Carrick to come in as manager.

Ever since then, it’s been a different story for the midfielder. He’d only made three league starts last season until Carrick came in, but that changed immediately upon his arrival. Starting every Championship game from Carrick’s first - on October 29 - until Boro’s end of the season clash at Luton Town in late April, his importance to the team became extremely clear in a holding role.

Hayden Hackney - Middlesbrough stats Games (all competitions) Goals 2020-21 2 0 2021-22 1 0 2022-23 38 3 2023-24 *as of January 11* 21 2

Carrick has put his full faith in the midfielder, and that continued into this season before he was left out of the squad in late November with an injury that continued until the Chelsea game in midweek.

And the faith put into him could have somewhat of a bearing on Hackney’s decision in the future should there be a chance to leave Middlesbrough - we’ve seen in the past how some players want to remain with a manager to pay their thanks and that could happen if Hackney is only offered a rotation role in the top-flight.

Should Hayden Hackney leave Middlesbrough in the summer?

Whilst on the one hand it would be a hard decision to turn down the advances of a Premier League club, you can't help but feel Hackney has already proved his worth as a player that, at the very least, has the potential to become a regular Premier League starter.

A key part of the side that got to the play-off semi-finals last season, Hackney's performance against Chelsea in midweek was more than enough to suggest that he can cut his teeth in the top-flight - but only likely at a lower-end club given the amount of talent that is currently in the Premier League.

You can't help but feel that he would suit a team such as Bournemouth, Brentford or Wolves down to the ground. But if he isn't guaranteed first-team football, it's easy to forget he's only 21, and he should bear that in mind. Development should come first and under Carrick - a manager who trusts him - he certainly won't be forced to leave.