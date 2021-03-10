‘Not ourselves’ – Freddie Woodman and Matt Grimes among those to react to Swansea’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers

Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman shared honest assessments of the Swans’ performance following their 1-1 draw away against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

Steve Cooper’s side headed into the game aiming to make it three successive wins, and that would have been enough for them to move back into the automatic promotion places. However, in the end, Swansea had to settle for a point with Andre Ayew scoring from the sport for the third game in a row to cancel out Bradley Dack’s opening goal in the first half.

It was not a vintage performance by Swansea and they were unable to be as effective in possession as they usually are, which meant they were on the back foot for longer periods in the game than they would have liked. They could only muster one effort on target which was Ayew’s penalty and had just 40%, with Blackburn having five more attempts on goal in general and three more on target.

“Swansea

1 of 15 Is 26 years old? Jamal Lowe Andre Ayew

Following the draw at Ewood Park, Grimes took to his personal Instagram page to suggest that Swansea were not at their best against Blackburn. While Woodman also reacted on his personal Instagram account to the game summing up everyone’s thoughts by describing the match as ‘not a classic.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Grimes (@mattgrimes8)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freddie Woodman (@41woodman41)

The verdict

Grimes was right to suggest that Swansea were not at their usual best for the trip to Ewood Park, with Cooper’s side perhaps looking a little tired after a busy week or so in which they fought all the way to the end to secure wins against Stoke City and Middlesbrough.

It was a performance that shows that Cooper’s side have the all-important ability to dig in and grind out results to ensure they avoid defeat even when not at their best. That is something that they will need to draw upon many times between now and the end of the campaign if they are to go on and earn promotion to the Premier League.

The messages from both Woodman and Grimes show that this is a group of players who will not let their standards drop too often and shows that there is a lot of self-reflection done when things do not go to play in terms of the performance. That is a sign of a strong dressing room that is all pulling in the right direction.