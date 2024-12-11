Danny Rohl has hinted at his expectations for Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window.

The Owls suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening, ending their run of four games without a loss.

The gap to the play-off places is still just five points despite the negative result, with Makhtar Gueye’s strike the only thing separating the two teams.

With the January transfer window coming up in just a couple of weeks, this could prove a crucial period for the club in their ambition to finish inside the top half of the table this season.

Danny Rohl makes January transfer claim

Rohl has claimed that any decisions over potential business in January will ultimately not be his to make, hinting towards owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The German has indicated that he wants his ambition for the club matched by the hierarchy, but that it remains to be seen whether that will come to pass.

"I think everybody knows what is my ambition but the final decision is not my final decision,” said Rohl, via Rob Staton on Twitter.

“You can ask me after January and I think then we have a clear picture what is the ambition of the club and what is my ambition"

Sheffield Wednesday’s recent form

Sheffield Wednesday's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Blackburn Rovers (H) 1-0 loss Preston North End (H) 1-1 Derby County (A) 2-1 win Hull City (A) 2-0 win Cardiff City (H) 1-1

The defeat to Blackburn Rovers ended a run of two wins and two draws, which had moved the team into the top half of the table.

Sheffield Wednesday are now 12th, but could fall into the bottom half depending on results in Wednesday night’s games.

Draws with Preston North End and Cardiff City came either side of back-to-back wins over Hull City and Derby County.

Up next for Rohl’s side is a trip to Oxford United to face Des Buckingham’s side on 14 December in a 3pm kick-off.

Danny Rohl has earned the backing of Sheffield Wednesday

Rohl has done a magnificent job with Sheffield Wednesday and deserves proper backing in the transfer window.

Whether the club can give that to him or not remains to be seen, with their financial picture not being the brightest in the division.

The loan market could prove the biggest opportunity for Rohl when it comes to improving his side, as they still have room for two or three temporary additions.

If Sheffield Wednesday cannot match the manager’s ambitions, then the relationship with him could begin to turn in the wrong direction, which would be to the frustration of most supporters given his popularity.