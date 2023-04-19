QPR drew 1-1 with play-off chasing Norwich City at Loftus Road on Wednesday evening.

Lyndon Dykes gave the R's the perfect start inside the opening 10 minutes, taking down Ilias Chair's lofted ball forward and finishing calmly, but substitute Adam Idah levelled in the first minute of the second half.

Neither team could find the killer blow and the draw leaves Ainsworth's side one point and one place above the relegation zone.

FLW was at Loftus Road, here are our player ratings...

QPR player ratings v Norwich City

Seny Dieng - 4

Did everything that was asked of him in the first half but has to do better for the equaliser. Parried Gabriel Sara's low strike into a dangerous area and Idah capitalised. Important late intervention as Norwich pushed for a winner.

Aaron Drewe - 6

First start since the 6-1 defeat to Blackpool. The youngster was a bundle of energy on the right. On the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Isaac Hayden.

Jimmy Dunne - 7

Back at centre-back. Distribution was a little shaky but dealt with anything pumped forward aerially. Took a silly booking late in the first half for kicking the ball away.

Jake Clarke-Salter - 7

Straight into the starting XI in what is his first game since the start of February due to injury. Brought a calm to the backline but rust showed at times. Forced off at the hour mark.

Kenneth Paal - 7

Stood up to Norwich's tricky wingers well and produced some dangerous set-piece deliveries, including one in the first half that Jacob Sorensen turned onto his own post.

Jamal Lowe - 5

Threatened with his pace and trickery at times but wasn't able too influence the game too much.

Sam Field - 8

Identified danger and swept up really well. Huge challenge to deny Hernandez late in the first half and a vital block just after the hour as well.

Tim Iroegbunam - 7

A solid return for the Aston Villa loanee after returning to fitness. With Field sitting deeper, he harried the Norwich midfield and regularly ran beyond the forward line to cause issues in the first half. Faded after the break and was replaced by Luke Amos.

Ilias Chair - 7

The R's playmaker took advantage of the space he was given to pick out Dykes with a lofted pass for the opener. Playing wide on the left of a midfield four doesn't allow him to have quite the same influence as he has at points in the past.

Chris Martin - 5

Plenty of industry but not much in terms of end product from the R's skipper.

Lyndon Dykes - 7

Superb chest control and a composed finish for the R's opener. Confidence was clear to see after that goal as he proved a continued nuisance for Norwich but, bar a speculative edge-of-the-box effort, didn't get another chance.

Subs:

Rob Dickie - 6

Replaced Jake Clarke-Salter with 30 minutes or so to go. Solid early challenge was an early indicator of what was a good cameo.

Luke Amos - 7

On for Tim Iroegbunam in the 69th minute. Offered real impetus from midfield and nearly scored a stunning solo goal.

Albert Adomah - N/A

On in place of Chris Martin in the late stages.

Taylor Richards - N/A

Late, late replacement for Ilias Chair.

Unused subs: Jordan Archer, Chris Willock, Elijah Dixon-Bonner,