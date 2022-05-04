“Not many people would be surprised” – Pundit issues verdict on West Brom player’s future

Football journalist Josh Holland believes that it would not be a shock if West Bromwich Albion were to part ways with winger Grady Diangana this summer.

The 24-year-old penned a permanent deal with Albion in September 2020 following a successful loan spell the season prior, but the DR Congo-born forward has failed to live up to the expectations set by his reported initial £12 million transfer fee.

Diangana made just 20 top flight appearances in the 2020-21 campaign and despite featuring a lot more in the Championship this season – 40 times to be exact – he has rarely started under Steve Bruce since his February appointment.

Even though Bruce is planning to switch to a formation that would be more suited to Diangana next season, the ex-West Ham man hasn’t been productive at all in his time on the pitch and he could be one of many first-team players to exit Albion.

And speaking exclusively to Football League World, Holland is of the belief that Diangana’s days at The Hawthorns are numbered.

“I think Diangana is a weird one because we all know how good he is, but whether he’s happy at West Brom and whether he wants a move away is another thing,” Holland said.

“I think if Diangana left, not many people would be surprised.”

The Verdict

Diangana clearly has ability, but since making the permanent switch to the Baggies he just hasn’t been able to channel it.

Lots of managerial upheaval will not have helped, with Diangana being in and out of the side under a plethora of different bosses, but you still expect him to make more of an impact in the Championship than he has done.

At the age of 24, Diangana still has time to develop his craft, but Steve Bruce hasn’t used him an awful lot and that would suggest he could head out of the exit door this summer.

Diangana would still command a decent transfer fee, but if he does remain at Albion next season then he must gain some consistency.