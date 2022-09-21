“Not many can hold their hands up” – Darren Moore issues frank Sheffield Wednesday message

Sheffield Wednesday may be taking the league by storm but they fell to a defeat in the EFL Trophy against Burton in midweek and after swapping around the squad, Darren Moore has admitted to Yorkshire Post he is ‘disappointed’ with the showing.

The Owls boss also claimed that he wanted some of the rotational players to come into the first-team fold, put in a good performance and then give him a selection dilemma for in the league. Instead though, he doesn’t feel that has been the case.

Wednesday have started the third tier season as well as you would expect, with the side currently fourth in the table and hoping for another play-off spot at the very least. Over the last few fixtures though, they have struggled to get results.

They’ve won twice in their last four fixtures but were handed a humbling 2-0 defeat against Barnsley prior to a big win over Morecambe. It’s consistency then that Moore’s side have struggled for and he would have been hoping that, with a cup game in midweek, he could have had a few more faces put their names forward for a spot in the first-team.

It would have shown his team have a good level of depth and that they are capable of rotating if needed to deal with the demands of a full campaign. Instead though, Burton sealed a solid 3-2 win over the Owls – and Moore has now admitted to the Yorkshire Post that the side didn’t really put their names into the fold for a league start now.

Speaking about the result, he said: “You’re looking for the players to present you with a headache for the games to come – looking at the result, not many of them can hold their hands up and say, ‘Yeah, I’ve given him a headache’.

“The only thing I can say to them, which I’ve said in the changing room, is that they’ve got match minutes under their belt. That’s the most encouraging thing that I can say. You can do all the training you like, but it’s the match minutes that are needed. We got that.

“We’re disappointed with the result, and in terms of getting the right application and giving me a real problem in weeks to come, it was very disappointing.”

The Verdict

Darren Moore has proven his mettle so far in League One as a manager capable of taking Sheffield Wednesday towards the top of the division.

Once again, the boss has taken the Owls towards the promotion spots but he’ll be unhappy with his side’s showing in the cup in midweek. Even with the team rotated, he would have likely thought that his squad depth was good enough to get a positive result and that those not in the first-team fold would jump at the chance to prove themselves.

It hasn’t worked out that way and that might be quite worrying for Moore. The League One season is long and if injuries and suspensions start to rack up for his side, then there is every chance that he will have to turn to some of these players going forward in the third tier campaign.

If they aren’t up to scratch, then it means that results might start to tail off – and at the business end of the season, that is exactly what they don’t want.