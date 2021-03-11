‘Not loved a player like this in a while’, ‘Sign him up’ – These Charlton fans react as 27-year-old comments on his future at club

Jayden Stockley has hinted at a potential permanent move to Charlton Athletic following the culmination of his loan spell from Preston North End.

The 27-year-old striker arrived at The Valley in January from the Championship side after making just four league starts all season, with the former Bournemouth man seeking regular first-team football.

And Stockley has been getting just that in south London, starting in eight of his 10 appearances since joining and he’s netted four times since his arrival.

All of his goals have come with his head, which has added a new dimension to the Addicks going forward, and they’ve all come from Andrew Shinnie crosses as well which has seen the pair become one of League One’s most fearsome duos.

Stockley himself has fuelled rumours of staying at the club beyond the end of the season – whether that be on loan again or on a permanent deal – following his interview with Charlton’s media team.

“You never know where your career will take you,” Stockley said, per Charlton’s official website.

“To have the name of Charlton on your CV is something I’m immensely proud of and it’s a journey that I hope won’t just stop here.”

Those comments have prompted an excited response from Addicks fans, who have taken to Stockley already and have had these feelings to share on social media.

Must sign him in the summer imo. Especially with uncertainty around Chuks. Very good ST and wins everything in the air. — Shaun H (@cafc_shaun) March 11, 2021

Great to see he wants to stay. With some top players behind him he will be lethal. Just need to stop going long to him every time. Would be a top signing 🤞 — Connor Fawdry (@connorfawdry) March 11, 2021

Wait till he hears the covered end in full cry. Will never want to leave. — mark rodwell (@markrodwell1970) March 11, 2021

Should do everything we can to get him on a permanent. Wins everything. — Reece (@ReeCAFC16) March 11, 2021

Yes my lover, get this man a permanent contract — Alex (@charltonlegend0) March 11, 2021

Excellent that he wants to stay. Sign him up. — Ben bissett💙 (@12bissett) March 11, 2021

Gallen you know what to do sign him up! — Rhys (@iles_rhys) March 11, 2021

Not loved a player like this in a while 😍 https://t.co/CDEDwnURLU — Zac (@zaccafc) March 11, 2021

These are the sort of players we love! People who want to be here and are proud to play for us🙌❤️ https://t.co/kV5b0MII4k — Millie Edmundson (@millieedmund17) March 11, 2021