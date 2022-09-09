“Not looking up to the standard of Championship football” – Cardiff City fan pundit gives verdict on who has been underwhelming so far this season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As Steve Morison looks to have a more successful season with Cardiff City, the boss brought in plenty of new names throughout the summer.

However, it hasn’t quite done the job for the Bluebirds who sit in the relegation zone having lost half of their games so far this season.

Therefore, Morison will have to go back to the drawing board to assess what he can do if he wants to see his side achieve more success as the season goes on.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey if he could put his finger on who has been underwhelming for his side so far this season: “One player that’s really stood out as being quite underwhelming for Cardiff City would be Max Watters.

“Eight games so far this season with no goals, coming into the campaign we did think that this may be his time to really set off as a Cardiff City player, got a couple of goals in the pre-season games and had quite a successful loan spell at MK Dons last year as well. Didn’t really get a chance after that with Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu coming in but this season just really hasn’t been the one for him and so far he’s just not looking up to the standard of Championship football.

“He’s often being outmuscled by defenders and not putting the presence up top that we would’ve expected out of him. I think at this point with Callum Robinson coming in, I think he’s likely he’s going to be going into more of a squad player role and will probably have to try and force his way back into the team if he is to be a starter going forward.”

The Verdict:

Although Watters hasn’t had a particularly long spell at any club so far, he’s generally done quite well when playing in the team so of course this season there was expectations that he should be putting in some high quality performances and scoring goals which hasn’t been the case so far.

With the addition of Callum Robinson who is a more experienced player at this level, you would expect Watters may be taking more of a back seat role and will be forced to prove his quality when coming off the bench as a substitute.

However, it’s worth remembering that the Bluebirds have only scored four league goals as a squad so far this season and therefore if the team pick up form as a whole, it may reflect in the performances of the 23-year-old.