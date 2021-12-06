‘Not looking good’, ‘Massive loss’ – These Swansea fans react to club departure

Swansea City’s transfer plans ahead of the January window may have just been dealt a major curveball with the departure of recruitment chief Andy Scott.

It was confirmed today that Scott, who took up the role in the summer of 2019, was immediately departing the Welsh club.

In his statement, Scott identified players like Ryan Manning and current top scorer Joel Piroe as individuals who have been acquired for cheap under his role and have flourished.

Mark Allen, the current sporting director at the club, is expected to take on Scott’s responsibilities for the time being and will work with head coach Russell Martin to try and deliver the targets he wants when 2022 arrives.

However Allen’s influence has already been noted before Scott’s departure as he was reportedly instrumental in bringing ex-Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham to the club.

Scott leaves though after what has to be looked at as a successful two-and-a-half year period having had previous roles in recruitment teams and Brentford and Watford – before that he managed the Bees as well as Rotherham and Aldershot.

It is not ideal timing for Scott to leave his role though with the window re-opening very soon – let’s see what Swansea fans have had to say about his departure.

THE BEST WEEK OF MY LIFE https://t.co/ZsLXICHV3f — joel piroe enjoyer (@AIexandarNedkov) December 6, 2021

Not sure what to make of this. Never know for sure who recommends players. But given that Scott has mentioned Piroe and Manning it’s likely at least those two were down to him in some way https://t.co/w67WIF9yY0 — Steven Carroll (@StevenSOS1987) December 6, 2021

That's probably bad news, thought he's done rather well https://t.co/A1CD17bjt4 — Nemo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦢 (@C_E_Briggs) December 6, 2021

don’t know why everyone is so worried btw 😭 https://t.co/cgm95nxh7O — carwyn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfccarwyn) December 6, 2021

Given he inherited absolutely nothing, I think AS deserves a lot of credit for the work he's done. The comment "with the impending change in recruitment strategy I feel this is the right time to move on" is one to keep an eye on … https://t.co/mAnq2CNte5 — AG (@GoddenSA2) December 6, 2021

This doesn't appear to be positive on face value. https://t.co/qVdVIGu6Eh — Paul Thomas (@NeathJack1) December 6, 2021

Doesn’t give me great confidence going into January .. — GR😘 (@GRichards93) December 6, 2021

One of the best assets of the club in recent times, now gone.. not looking good — Ryan 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ry_L96) December 6, 2021

Meltdown incoming… — Luke Morgan (@lllukemmmorgan) December 6, 2021