‘Not looking good’, ‘Massive loss’ – These Swansea fans react to club departure

Swansea City’s transfer plans ahead of the January window may have just been dealt a major curveball with the departure of recruitment chief Andy Scott.

It was confirmed today that Scott, who took up the role in the summer of 2019, was immediately departing the Welsh club.

In his statement, Scott identified players like Ryan Manning and current top scorer Joel Piroe as individuals who have been acquired for cheap under his role and have flourished.

Mark Allen, the current sporting director at the club, is expected to take on Scott’s responsibilities for the time being and will work with head coach Russell Martin to try and deliver the targets he wants when 2022 arrives.

However Allen’s influence has already been noted before Scott’s departure as he was reportedly instrumental in bringing ex-Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham to the club.

Scott leaves though after what has to be looked at as a successful two-and-a-half year period having had previous roles in recruitment teams and Brentford and Watford – before that he managed the Bees as well as Rotherham and Aldershot.

It is not ideal timing for Scott to leave his role though with the window re-opening very soon – let’s see what Swansea fans have had to say about his departure.


