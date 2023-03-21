Sheffield United are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnsone, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

As detailed in the report, the Blades may make a move for the 29-year-old if they achieve promotion to the Premier League in what remains of this Championship campaign.

West Brom are also interested in a return for the expereinced shot-stopper, but similarly, they will only strengthen their interest if they are plying their trade in the top-flight next season.

According to Nixon's article, it is expected that Johnstone could be available for a fee around the £5-6 million mark, which could bring other clubs into play.

Sharing his thoughts on the Palace goalkeeper and whether or not he would be a good addition at Bramall Lane, should they go on to secure promotion, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "Well, Sam Johnstone is a very good goalkeeper.

"He's gone to Crystal Palace and he's not featured at all this season and I don't think injuries he's picked up have helped at all.

"But I mean, I think Wes Foderingham, for Sheffield United this season, has been outstanding. Yesterday, he again made two great saves in a game that helped Sheffield United get through to the quarter-finals against Blackburn.

"So for me, I'm not looking at it as a position that they need to strengthen for next season. I think Wes is a very, very good young goalkeeper who's proven he can play at the highest level when playing in Europe with Rangers."

The verdict

Foderingham has been excellent for the Blades this season and has been a source of consistency over the past couple of seasons.

Should Sheffield United secure promotion back to the Premier League, the 32-year-old will be confident that he has what it takes to remain number one.

It would be no surprise if another goalkeeper is brought in to drive competition levels, but ultimately, it would represent a risk if Johnstone was to depart from being a deputy at Crystal Palace to Bramall Lane, as there is a possibility that he would be second-choice there too.

As Palmer alludes to, Foderingham deserves an opportunity in the top-flight if the Blades remain on course for the Premier League.

It would be no surprise if several of the promotion-hopefuls in the Championship are keeping an eye on Johnstone's situation at Selhurst Park with the summer in mind.