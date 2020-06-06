‘Not long now’ – Pontus Jansson sends passionate message to Brentford fans

Brentford will be eager to hit the ground running once the Sky Bet Championship campaign resumes in a fortnight’s time.

The Bees have enjoyed a hugely positive season under Thomas Frank, and whilst a top-six finish looks to be on the cards for his side, they will still have aspirations of breaking into the automatic promotion places.

Ahead of the final nine games of the season, the Bees sit fourth in the Championship table, 10 points off second-placed West Bromwich Albion and five points clear of seventh.

It has been a hugely impressive campaign for the Bees, who along with Albion, have scored more goals than anyone else in the division with 64 to their name.

One player who has been influential in helping keep the goals out of the net, though, is Pontus Jansson.

The commanding centre-half has been excellent since joining from Leeds United in the summer, adding real composure and leadership to the defence.

Jansson has recently displayed his leadership qualities on Instagram, posting a passionate message to fans ahead of the EFL campaign resuming.

The Verdict

Brentford need to ensure that they hit the ground running once the season gets back underway, as they cannot afford to slip up anytime soon.

A top-six finish isn’t guaranteed just yet, so they need to pick up wins in quick succession if they are to cement their place and close the gap on the top-two.

They are arguably the most exciting team to watch in the division, and you’d back them to score goals and keep on firing on all cylinders.