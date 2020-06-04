‘Not long now’ – Many Leeds United fans react to Andrea Radrizzani’s message

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has taken to Twitter to express how much he misses Elland Road, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The delay to the season has now stretched on for nearly three months but the EFL announced on Sunday that the Championship was set to get back underway on the 20th of June.

The Whites will be determined to hit the ground running as they sit top of the table as things stand and looked frontrunners for promotion before the delay began.

It has been 16 years since Leeds were last in the top flight of English football and Marcelo Bielsa’s men will likely feel confident that they can be the side to help the Yorkshire club to return to the promised land.

Should they get there, Radrizzani will deserve some credit for the money he has pumped into the club and some of the decisions that have been made since he took over.

It appears the Italian businessman is as desperate as anyone to get back to Elland Road as he took to Twitter yesterday to highlight just how much he was missing the place.

I miss you so much ! — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) June 3, 2020

The Whites owner is a popular figure among fans of the Yorkshire club and many were quick to respond to his message on Twitter.

