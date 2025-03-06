Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl insists he is only concentrating on Sheffield Wednesday despite fresh talk that Southampton could make a move for the manager in the summer.

The Saints have endured a miserable campaign in the Premier League, with relegation now an inevitability for the south coast side.

Having won promotion under Russell Martin, the ex-Swansea chief was sacked in December, with Ivan Juric named as his replacement. However, he hasn’t had a positive impact, and it has been claimed that Juric will leave the club ahead of next season.

Danny Rohl responds as Southampton reignite interest

According to The Sun, Rohl has emerged as a top target for the south coast outfit, after they failed to bring him in prior to Juric’s appointment.

Back then, compensation was thought to be the issue, but they would be able to agree a lower package for the Owls chief if they were a fellow Championship club, making it a more realistic option.

So, it could become an issue for Wednesday when the campaign is over, but Rohl told the Sheffield Star that he is only focused on his current job right now.

“I must say, all the rumours around and topics don’t influence me. That’s the main part. For me it’s about the next game, winning the next game with my group… After the last results where we didn’t win, our job is to bring us back.

“This is the main part, and where my energies are. It’s with Sheffield Wednesday, with my group, to do everything, We have meetings to prepare the team as much as I can, push them to the limits, and this is my main target and goal at the moment.

“It’s absolutely no problem for me, I’m not listening to left and right - my focus is here. I know what we have to do, I know my responsibility for the group here, for the club, for our massive fans. I think this is all that is important, not some headline… I think sometimes there is too much outside, and for me it’s no problem to avoid this.

“Everyone knows my contract situation, there is no reason why we should talk now about anything else. It’s only about the next game, and the next 11 games we should be fully focused on our performances and results - we want to get as many points as we can.”

Sheffield Wednesday must do all they can to retain Danny Rohl for the long-term

Even though Wednesday look as though they will fall short in their bid to reach the play-offs this season, you can’t argue with the excellent work Rohl has done at Hillsborough.

He kept the side up against all odds last season, and now they’re now comfortable in mid-table.

Danny Rohl Sheffield Wednesday league stats (TransferMarkt)* Matches 70 Wins 27 Draws 14 Losses 29 Goals scored 86 Goals conceded 106 Points 95 *Stats correct as of 06/03/2025

So, he really has been an inspired appointment, but talk of Southampton’s interest will be a real concern, as they are a club with more resources and a better squad by Championship standards.

Ultimately, Dejphon Chansiri will need to convince Rohl to stick around, and it’s fair to say most fans won’t have confidence in the owner to do that.