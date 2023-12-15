Highlights Stoke City should consider hiring a manager who is currently out of work rather than paying compensation for Jon Dahl Tomasson, as there are many talented managers available at the moment.

Tomasson has done an impressive job at Blackburn Rovers despite operating on a limited budget and losing key players, but it is unlikely that Blackburn would let him go without demanding compensation.

Stoke should prioritize spending their resources on strengthening their squad in the January transfer window rather than invest in a costly managerial appointment.

Stoke City start managerial search

It was a huge summer of change at the Bet365 Stadium, as Alex Neil brought in 19 new players as he reshaped the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

However, things didn’t go to plan in the opening months of the campaign, with the board making the decision to sack the Scotsman following the 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, which left the Potters just above the relegation zone.

Since then, it’s been about bringing in a replacement, and it was reported that the club are keen on speaking to several managers about the job, including John Eustace, Michael Beale and Paul Heckingbottom.

As well as that, it was claimed that the Stoke board are admirers of Tomasson, after the fine work he has done at Ewood Park over the past 16 months.

Carlton Palmer on Jon Dahl Tomasson to Stoke

Yet, speaking to FLW, ex-England international Palmer explained that whilst the Dane is clearly a very talented coach, it would make more financial sense for Stoke to go for one of the many good candidates who are available right now.

“Jon has done very, very well at Blackburn Rovers given the budget, the way the club operates. They have lost some of their best players, so he has done a very good job in difficult circumstances.

“Blackburn sit ninth in the table, only a few points off the play-off spots. I could see Tomasson leaving Blackburn in the future if the right opportunity came up, due to disagreements with the hierarchy over transfers in recent windows.

“However, Blackburn would not want to let him go, and that means compensation, which is not likely to be cheap. So, that effectively, for me, puts Jon out of the running. Simply because of the calibre of managers available and out of work, such as Nigel Pearson, John Eustace, Paul Heckingbottom and Tony Mowbray. Why would Stoke waste money, likely to be millions, when they could put that money to good use in the January transfer window.”

Stoke need to get this appointment right

You can understand Palmer’s point here, as there are a lot of good candidates out of work at the moment, so it would make sense from a finance perspective to go for one of those.

We don’t know what the compensation package is for Tomasson, but even if it is a few million, it would be the right thing to do for Stoke - if they are convinced he is the man for the job.

Clubs spend a lot of money on players, so it’s strange that they’re reluctant to do so when it comes to a coach.

Tomasson has been superb for Blackburn since his arrival, bringing a clear identity and attacking style of play, so it would be a coup for Stoke if they could convince him to make the move, which won’t be easy, as Rovers are pushing for the top six this season.